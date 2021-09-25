Recipe of the day: Baked Feta Pasta

This tomato and baked feta dish went viral apparently for being ultra-popular in Finland (where it originated), that store shelves were sold out of all available blocks of the salty cheese.
Social media influencer and chef Yumna Jawad shared this quick and easy pasta dish with her two million followers and it’s one you are going to want to make over and over again. It is prepared in the same amount of time it takes to boil the water and cook the pasta and the oven does the rest of the work for you.
This recipe starts with tossing a whole lot of cherry tomatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper in an oven-safe baking dish. Now make room in the middle of the dish for a block of feta cheese and turn it over once or twice to cover with the olive oil as well. Place it in the oven and have some minced or diced garlic and basil ready to add when this dish comes out of the oven. (Feta cheese can be substituted for other varieties such as goat cheese)
INGREDIENTS
2 pt. cherry or grape tomatoes
1 shallot, quartered
3 cloves garlic, smashed (optional)
1/2 c. extra virgin olive oil, divided
Kosher salt
Crushed red pepper flakes
1 (8-oz.) block feta
3 sprigs thyme
10 oz. pasta
Zest of 1 lemon (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400°. In a large ovenproof skillet or medium baking dish, combine tomatoes, shallot, garlic, and most of the olive oil. Season with salt and red pepper flakes and toss to combine.
Place feta into the center of the tomato mixture and drizzle top with remaining olive oil. Scatter thyme over tomatoes. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until tomatoes are bursting and feta is golden on top.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water before draining.
To skillet with tomatoes and feta, add cooked pasta, reserved pasta water, and lemon zest (if using) to skillet and stir until completely combined. Garnish with basil before serving.
I hope you enjoy it! Have a savory Saturday
