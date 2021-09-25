Q&A: Is it wrong that I sometimes regret having my children?

woman sitting on floor GettyImages

An individual in my book club did a questionnaire last week asking us, “Have you ever wished your child didn’t exist? Do you find yourself resenting motherhood?” It was a shockingly large number that raised their hands. I haven't been able to mentally move on from the conversation and it's a guilty feeling I admit. I am a mother of five children. Four under the age of 12, my youngest is 16 months, and my oldest is 15 years old. I'm a stay-at-home mother, happily married, and healthy. I know I should be more grateful. But I admit that I do regret becoming a mom. It's not that I don't love my children because I'd die for them. But it doesn't stop me from wondering what if - I'm definitely no Angela Yates. I just get so tired and drained. I find myself on many occasions wishing I could go out or do something diffrent. Is this normal? Does it make me less of a woman or mother because I have these thoughts? I'll choose to keep my identity private because I know there will be trolls. -WonderWoman

Hey WonderWoman!

In my humble, non-parent, opinion, every fitting parent warrants a victory parade and a day of relaxation for raising their children to adulthood. (LOL) As a child, I believe I owe my own mother this tenfold. As an adult, yet still someones child, I know that hearing or knowing that if my parent felt this way about me, it would probably do more damage than warranted mentally and emotionally.

I am not certain if it’s normal—however, you define normal here—or even common. I do believe that you are not the only woman to have this feeling. Parenting doesn't come with instructions, pause buttons, or built-in start-over switches. Human beings are not cookie-cutter cut-outs; although we share the corresponding fundamental needs for food, water, shelter, and medical care, we are very complicated and have a variety of different extraneous needs and aspirations. Just like not everyone is content residing in Beverly Hills in the ‘burbs where lawns are set with automatic sprinklers; not every person will be happy being a parent. You certainly have to understand yourself before making this dedication, because it is to another life, dependent on you for nourishment and care. After a specific point, you can’t take it back. That is a big regret to exist and carry on with.

I don’t believe anyone, in my opinion, truly regrets their children, but I do know some who need aid as they handle being mothers. Maybe “regret” isn't the emotion you feel. You could be feeling a bit overwhelmed, frightened, or alone. I wondered (and still wonder) if I can do this. If I can raise my children, when God blesses me, to be healthy, honest, successful, generous, and well-educated individuals. I imagine that majority of the mothers that I associate with feel comparable emotions. Many women experience different forms of post-partum depression. They are supported by chatting to their doctors, receiving medication in some cases, and therapy in others. Don't be afraid to express your emotions and find a constructive outlet. Ask your spouse to take the kids for a day, or a relative. Remember you are not alone. Sending positive vibes! -SSS

Do you feel WonderWoman's emotions are normal among parents? Have you experienced similar emotions?

