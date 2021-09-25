Q&A: My girl cheated on me, however, she was the "sugar momma" in the side relationship. Was I wrong for fighting dude?

tired wife husband angry istockphoto

Hey, I'm JT from West Orange. You probably don't get many messages from men, but I have a real question. My family and I are in disagreement on my recent actions involving the infidelity of my girlfriend. Well, my ex-girlfriend because I definitely left her alone. I found out she was cheating through a friend of hers who slipped up and told me she had bought me some cologne and a pair of shoes the previous weekend while they were out shopping. I never received this cologne or the new shoes and when I questioned my girl about it she just sat at the end of the sofa looking lost. Her homegirl skeptical of the situation, respectfully excused herself. I ask my girl to see her phone and this starts an even bigger argument where I'm suddenly being accused of cheating on her and never trusting her. Mind you, to my knowledge I was under the influence I had a faithful woman as I was to her. Not to add the woman was spending my hard-working money as well. After two hours of fighting, I was able to go through her phone where I seen multiple transactions made at department stores, restaurants, and hotel rooms. She was even paying the dude's phone bill and car insurance. Long story short, after finding out who he was I fought him and left her. He pressed assault charges on me and my mother and aunt feel I should have just walked away from the situation. However, my sister is backing me up. Was my full reaction too much or am I justified?

Hey JT,

Thank you for writing. You're right, men rarely reach out, however, you are always welcome! I hate to hear you received a criminal charge because of this unfortunate situation. I believe your actions were justifiable, nevertheless, impulsive. We as humans have to learn to not be in such a hurry to get out of our feelings or thoughts. It's ok to feel and wait for a while because when the thought or feeling is generated either it goes away or is played inside your mind. Now you have another problem on your hand that your elders are probably viewing as avoidable.

Your ex was corrupt for her actions and I believe karma will come around to them both. However, you must ask yourself, while you are fighting this charge, did it make a difference in their lives. sometimes we seek revenge only to harm ourselves while the next person remains sleeping peacefully at night. Unbothered.

At this point JT, I think it's best you settle this dispute and move on from this situation. You deserve someone who appreciates you. Good luck! -SSS

Was JT's reaction justifiable? Are his elders wrong for their reactions? How would you react?

