Lessons today's generation could take from The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G. on Tidal Tidal

Today's impressionable generation is highly influenced by the music industry, social media (internet), and television. We are seeing adolescents younger in age lose their lives to the prison system or the streets as the years' progress. With the desire to live out lifestyles portrayed in front of them on tv screens and music videos, our youth could take some valuable lessons from one of the media's greatest documentaries on the life of one of hip-hop's most legendary rappers Biggie " The Notorious B.I.G." Smalls.

Biggie believed that not only as a great business founder or performer, but everyone should "Only make moves when their heart’s in it.” He believed every dream needed heart, which includes attributes like passion, purpose, and courage. Learn from other people’s mistakes. Know when to say no. Biggie’s view here is simple. Don't be too quick to act. Allow others to go first and learn from their mistakes.

“I’m living every day like a hustle.”, Biggie once said, knowing that there was no replacement for hard work and hustle. Other prosperous people habitually think the same way no matter what career they have chosen, and he believed it would be a disadvantage to himself if he did not proceed in the same manner. He also expressed the importance of “Watchin’ the stash grow, clockin' the cash flow.” To be broke in his mind, was the worst, the most unjustifiable sin. Biggie wasn't a supporter of borrowing money. He refused to be in debt and was adamant about deading any and all credit. He also spoke on keeping your business your business. The public doesn't need to know how much money you have in your pockets.

“Never get high on your own supply.”, an admonition from Biggie about the dangers of consuming "the inventory of your own business." Regardless of the career or chosen path, avoid sticking your hands into your own pockets or corrupting your reputation and profits. Humble yourself and avoid mistakes. Biggie knew that business is business.“If you ain’t got the clientele say ‘hell no’ — ’cause they gon want they money rain, sleet, hail, snow." You must first learn the basics before you could be successful. Loans and fronts always sound good and like needed head starts, but managing inventory risk is a core skill in many businesses. You never want to get into a situation where someone says, “You owe me.”

“I can’t never stop nobody, can’t knock nobody hustle. They feel like they can come into it dissing Big and dissing Puff and doing they little thing. If that’s what they choose to do, that’s what they choose to do. Only thing I gotta do is feed [my daughter] Tianna and take care of Ms. Wallace. That’s my only job.” -Biggie

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.