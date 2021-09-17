Whistle Blower Tell-All: Houston hospitals disregarding patient HIPAA rights

inside of st. joseph hospital er patient

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.

I spoke with a patient who we will just call Roxanne for the protection of her identity. With great frustration, she explained in detail about a recent visit she had at St. Joseph Hospital in the Downtown, Houston area. She believes they have begun to disregard HIPAA and patients altogether.

SSS: When you entered the hospital was the emergency room busy?

Roxanne: No. Not at all, there were maybe 3 or 4 people and no one in line. I walked straight up to the counter. The registrar asked me for my information and what I needed. I told her I need to be checked in. That is when the security officer walked up to me and asked me what did I need. This line of questioning left me confused.

SSS: How did you react? What was his reasoning for this interruption?

Roxanne: I simply told him I was there to check into the ER and that the young lady was already assisting me. He then asked again "ok so what are you here for" and I responded that I did not have to disclose that information to him that I would continue to speak with the attendant.

SSS: Wow. Did he continue to persist? Did the register intervene at any point?

Roxanne: She never said anything. She barely spoke above her mask, never personally spoke to me other than handing me a clipboard and telling me to sign a keypad. I had to ask her for a description of what I was being asked to sign. The security officer seemed bothered and asked me to step away from the counter so that he could check my purse, which I had no issue with. He, however, was rude and I explained to him that his job was to secure the er not intake.

SSS: Were you seen in a timely manner, seeing as the hospital wasn't crowded?

Roxanne: Yes. I had no issue with the wait time at all. It was definitely better than expected and efficient. My issue was that while I was being evaluated my intake paperwork was handed off from the registrar to the security officer to be walked across the room and into the room I was being seen in. There were multiple staff members standing around and they handed my personal information off to a contracted security guard. I was pissed. And allowed him to enter my room.

SSS: That's quite understandable. Were you able to speak with a charge nurse or hospital supervisor to report the incidence?

Roxanne: The first nurse I spoke with blew me off excusing the actions by explaining the paperwork didn't contain my medical records just my intake information. This upset me more and I asked her if she could personally vouch for this individual. She responded she understood and called for assistance.

SSS: What occurred next? Were there any resolutions?

Roxanne: Eventually yes. That was after I endured fifteen minutes of whispering and pointing fingers from the security guard and the employees concerning the topic at hand. When a registrar approached me and asked me what the issue was and if I was ok, I explained to her that the issue was that while she sat and ate her DoorDash delivery, my personal paperwork was handed off through an unauthorized individual who a room while I spoke with nurses during a confidential visit.

SSS: Were you ever able to speak with a supervisor?

Roxanne: Yes. The head of hospital security came down and I explained to him that during my full three-hour visit the security on duty spent more time playing nurse than he did secure the premises. He was never at his post but instead sat behind the registrar's desk and chatted as patients gave personal information which was a disregard to patient's rights and privacy. He assured me he would retrain and explain to his guard his duties and apologized for the experience. The patient advocate just seemed to validate my complaints and echoed his response.

SSS: Do you feel the situation was rectified? What change are you hoping to see?

Roxanne: I feel I was pacified. The healthcare system doesn't care about patients without high-end insurance policies. That's why I'm speaking on it because it's situations like these patients deal with on daily visits. It's not fair and it's disrespectful. I pray the system betters itself, but before that happens employees have to start respecting patients. Treating patients with better respect. A hospital is supposed to be a place of hope and help and they give off neither here.

After speaking with Roxanne, SSS reached out to St. Joseph hospital staff for comments. SSS is awaiting updates.

