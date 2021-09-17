Houston, TX

Whistle Blower Tell-All: Houston hospitals disregarding patient HIPAA rights

Soul Screwed Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KP0JN_0bzktyDs00
inside of st. joseph hospital erpatient

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.

I spoke with a patient who we will just call Roxanne for the protection of her identity. With great frustration, she explained in detail about a recent visit she had at St. Joseph Hospital in the Downtown, Houston area. She believes they have begun to disregard HIPAA and patients altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kqyco_0bzktyDs00
guard behind counterpatient

SSS: When you entered the hospital was the emergency room busy?

Roxanne: No. Not at all, there were maybe 3 or 4 people and no one in line. I walked straight up to the counter. The registrar asked me for my information and what I needed. I told her I need to be checked in. That is when the security officer walked up to me and asked me what did I need. This line of questioning left me confused.

SSS: How did you react? What was his reasoning for this interruption?

Roxanne: I simply told him I was there to check into the ER and that the young lady was already assisting me. He then asked again "ok so what are you here for" and I responded that I did not have to disclose that information to him that I would continue to speak with the attendant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxiHN_0bzktyDs00
guard behind counter gossiping with registrarpatient

SSS: Wow. Did he continue to persist? Did the register intervene at any point?

Roxanne: She never said anything. She barely spoke above her mask, never personally spoke to me other than handing me a clipboard and telling me to sign a keypad. I had to ask her for a description of what I was being asked to sign. The security officer seemed bothered and asked me to step away from the counter so that he could check my purse, which I had no issue with. He, however, was rude and I explained to him that his job was to secure the er not intake.

SSS: Were you seen in a timely manner, seeing as the hospital wasn't crowded?

Roxanne: Yes. I had no issue with the wait time at all. It was definitely better than expected and efficient. My issue was that while I was being evaluated my intake paperwork was handed off from the registrar to the security officer to be walked across the room and into the room I was being seen in. There were multiple staff members standing around and they handed my personal information off to a contracted security guard. I was pissed. And allowed him to enter my room.

SSS: That's quite understandable. Were you able to speak with a charge nurse or hospital supervisor to report the incidence?

Roxanne: The first nurse I spoke with blew me off excusing the actions by explaining the paperwork didn't contain my medical records just my intake information. This upset me more and I asked her if she could personally vouch for this individual. She responded she understood and called for assistance.

SSS: What occurred next? Were there any resolutions?

Roxanne: Eventually yes. That was after I endured fifteen minutes of whispering and pointing fingers from the security guard and the employees concerning the topic at hand. When a registrar approached me and asked me what the issue was and if I was ok, I explained to her that the issue was that while she sat and ate her DoorDash delivery, my personal paperwork was handed off through an unauthorized individual who a room while I spoke with nurses during a confidential visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EZJJ_0bzktyDs00
guard outside watching nurses assist incoming patientpatient

SSS: Were you ever able to speak with a supervisor?

Roxanne: Yes. The head of hospital security came down and I explained to him that during my full three-hour visit the security on duty spent more time playing nurse than he did secure the premises. He was never at his post but instead sat behind the registrar's desk and chatted as patients gave personal information which was a disregard to patient's rights and privacy. He assured me he would retrain and explain to his guard his duties and apologized for the experience. The patient advocate just seemed to validate my complaints and echoed his response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KM0TW_0bzktyDs00
empty postpatient

SSS: Do you feel the situation was rectified? What change are you hoping to see?

Roxanne: I feel I was pacified. The healthcare system doesn't care about patients without high-end insurance policies. That's why I'm speaking on it because it's situations like these patients deal with on daily visits. It's not fair and it's disrespectful. I pray the system betters itself, but before that happens employees have to start respecting patients. Treating patients with better respect. A hospital is supposed to be a place of hope and help and they give off neither here.

After speaking with Roxanne, SSS reached out to St. Joseph hospital staff for comments. SSS is awaiting updates.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

My mission is to provide my audience with a fresh view-point on everyday news and issues. I plan to say what most people dare to only think and reveal what most never researched while motivating every individual a long the way. I will also put up daily motivational pieces of poetry. My audience can feel free to write me, request topics, and submit opinions. They can also write to get my stand on personal thoughts or situations.

Houston, TX
1622 followers

More from Soul Screwed Series

Houston, TX

Caring Houstonian searching for dog lovers "I will get them fixed, shots, and microchipped."

Ok first and foremost I’m here to say I LOVE dogs more than humans, so with that said I have a story to tell so if u have a little time please please read until the end. I usually throw my leftovers in my front yard ( bowl / plate or course) so a couple of days ago I was doing just that & out of nowhere this precious fur baby comes alone no tags homemade collar & a yellow nylon rope tired to the collar looked as tho she broke loose , first thing I noticed was that she seemed underweight for just having a litter and I could tell because her tatas where very low, she went crazy for the food I gave her chicken breast & then I made her two eggs, then just like that she was gone I saw her trotting down my street just didn’t see her where she turned in. So today I leave about two hours early to go to work so as I’m driving another street I see her and a lady walking so naturally I put it in reverse ( my apologies for blocking the street) I asked the lady if that was her dog and she said yes so my next question was do u want her fixed & she said yes but I don’t have the money my response was no problem I can take care of that , she then asked where I was going I responded with work & then asked if she wanted ride home ( nothing mysterious about GOD , it was intended for me to leave early ❤️it!) so I found out she lives on my street a few houses away , she asked me if I would take the mama and her puppies 3 left she mentioned that there was 9 in total that she had already given 6 away ( breaks my heart 💔 ) so I’m here to plead with y’all doggie people like myself. And before I get bullied, bad or nasty comments, I AM VERY WELL AWARE OF THE SHELTERs and how inundated there are with fur babies, but this lady can hardly take care of herself left alone her doggies, and trust me if I hadn’t sold my home I would take ALL of them myself, however, I’m relocating out of town and moving in with family for a little while so that’s not an option for me. I want a small rehoming fee of $ 25.00 for the lady to help her I’m certain she would appreciate it immensely. She stated that she had several health issues herself & also something wrong with her husband. So please 🙏🏽please 🙏🏽my doggie friends and family not only will y’all be helping out that poor fur baby y’all will also be helping out an elderly neighbor in need. Until then I will lay down tonight and pray 🙏🏽 that GOD will lead the right people for this family. I will try and get photos of puppies tomorrow as I told her I would try to help her find a home for them. Oh btw for anyone that takes the puppies I will get them fixed shots, microchipped. TIA & have a Blessed Monday Everyone reading my pleading.

Read full story
Humble, TX

Guardian Angel Search: Customer looking for woman who paid her tab "Tell her my son and I say thank-you" in Humble, TX

A resident in Humble is asking for help in finding a woman who they say brightened their day. A random act of kindness is a non premeditated, inconsistent action designed to offer kindness towards the outside world.

Read full story
2 comments

Q&A: Can someone advise me on how to heal my dog's skin? I can't afford the vet cost.

A fellow neighbor has reached out for advice on her beloved pet. Hey fellow neighbors, I'm sharing this post because I'm concerned for my dog. unfortunately, I don't have the funds to take her to the Vet. I need to know if there is anything I can do at home to ease her conference. Until I can come up with some money to take her to the vet or any donations would be very grateful for Our Dog. She's about 2 years old, she's never had any conditions. this is the first time we have seen this condition. we believe that it's a yeasty or bacteria. but we're not 100% sure. I have given her a bath to see if it will get any better. I was think maybe it was something she rubs against that might have causes this to happen to her. But it's just got worst. PLEASE!!! PLEASE!!! Neighbors can you please help me out and give me any type of advice or any type of Hangout to help me take her to the vet. It looks like there is blood coming out from her skin.. •She is A Bull Terrier •Age About 2 years •Not neutered!! Was wanting to get her healthy before getting her neutered. - A.L.

Read full story
5 comments
Harris County, TX

Alleged suspects spotted: Addicts suspected of break-in on Normandy Have you seen them?

I remember these people from a previous post breaking in a shed off Normandy. They are by McDonalds on Uvalde a few minutes ago by the drive through. The guy went in to get an ice cream cone. Just letting everyone know in case they are wanyed for anything else -A.R.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Residents at Pinetrails on Kemrock Dr. are asking the city for help. Vicious loose dogs attack 7-year-old

Residents are warning neighbors of loose and vicious dogs in the area after a recent attack involving a child. Dog Attacks in Pine Trails! This evening abt 6 pm a little boy about 7 was standing beside his bike & all of a sudden a pitbull & a large dog with fuzzy white hair charged out the front door & started attacking his legs & I screamed to the top of my lungs & told the little girl that lived in the house "GO GET UR MOTHER!" The mother & son got the dogs inside & all of a sudden they charged out again to bite him again!! If I hadn't been there they woulda tore his face up!!! And I'm pretty sure these dogs haven't had a rabies vaccine. I told the little boy to go home & tell his mother but nothing became of that.SMH! SO I CALLED THE POLICE & I DON'T KNOW IF THEY EVEN CAME OUT! I'm gonna call them back to see if they came out. The dogs need to be picked up, tested for rabies & then euthanized!! This happened in Pinetrails on Kemrock Dr close to the end of the street!!! - R.B.

Read full story
6 comments
Houston, TX

Warning Lake Forest residents Residents home surveillance catches couple trying to break into home

suspects breaking into homeE.I. A resident in Houston's Lake Forest area is warning neighbors of a recent disturbance on their property. Be alert. Please everyone should be extremely careful at night when you’re home. Check your doors, install cameras and sleep a little light, I know it’s hard to say that. These guys around here are up to something. On Saturday last week some two persons try to open our door and I have the video on my door camera. So bad that they tried keying in the wrong numbers on our door locks. Pls be careful and watch out for any suspicious movements or acts -E.I.

Read full story
6 comments

Recipe of the day: Baked Feta Pasta

This tomato and baked feta dish went viral apparently for being ultra-popular in Finland (where it originated), that store shelves were sold out of all available blocks of the salty cheese.

Read full story
1 comments

Q&A: Is it wrong that I sometimes regret having my children?

An individual in my book club did a questionnaire last week asking us, “Have you ever wished your child didn’t exist? Do you find yourself resenting motherhood?” It was a shockingly large number that raised their hands. I haven't been able to mentally move on from the conversation and it's a guilty feeling I admit. I am a mother of five children. Four under the age of 12, my youngest is 16 months, and my oldest is 15 years old. I'm a stay-at-home mother, happily married, and healthy. I know I should be more grateful. But I admit that I do regret becoming a mom. It's not that I don't love my children because I'd die for them. But it doesn't stop me from wondering what if - I'm definitely no Angela Yates. I just get so tired and drained. I find myself on many occasions wishing I could go out or do something diffrent. Is this normal? Does it make me less of a woman or mother because I have these thoughts? I'll choose to keep my identity private because I know there will be trolls. -WonderWoman.

Read full story
10 comments

Q&A: My girl cheated on me, however, she was the "sugar momma" in the side relationship. Was I wrong for fighting dude?

Hey, I'm JT from West Orange. You probably don't get many messages from men, but I have a real question. My family and I are in disagreement on my recent actions involving the infidelity of my girlfriend. Well, my ex-girlfriend because I definitely left her alone. I found out she was cheating through a friend of hers who slipped up and told me she had bought me some cologne and a pair of shoes the previous weekend while they were out shopping. I never received this cologne or the new shoes and when I questioned my girl about it she just sat at the end of the sofa looking lost. Her homegirl skeptical of the situation, respectfully excused herself. I ask my girl to see her phone and this starts an even bigger argument where I'm suddenly being accused of cheating on her and never trusting her. Mind you, to my knowledge I was under the influence I had a faithful woman as I was to her. Not to add the woman was spending my hard-working money as well. After two hours of fighting, I was able to go through her phone where I seen multiple transactions made at department stores, restaurants, and hotel rooms. She was even paying the dude's phone bill and car insurance. Long story short, after finding out who he was I fought him and left her. He pressed assault charges on me and my mother and aunt feel I should have just walked away from the situation. However, my sister is backing me up. Was my full reaction too much or am I justified?

Read full story
1 comments

Try Chitlins This Season a Southern Cuisine

We consume some questionable things on this side of the sea that others would balk at—pickled pigs feet, boiled peanuts, hog's head cheese, gator meat—but nothing is quite as quintessentially Southern as chitlins. Chitlins are the intestines of a pig, boiled down, fried up, and served with collard greens and hot sauce. This wholly unique delicacy represents one of the earliest values of Southern cooking: Use everything you've got, waste nothing.

Read full story
28 comments

Beyoncé celebrates her birthday with a letter to you "Grown, Grown"

“This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment,” the 28-time Grammy champion wrote. “It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.”

Read full story

Once you go black you don't go back Jeannie Mai prego with her 1st baby by husband Jeezy Ex-husband says she's trash

With the announcement of The Real co-host, Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, social media has opinions of their own. Jeezy needs a reminder that some people might date us, but they still don’t value us.

Read full story
79 comments

Q&A: Do you believe that the government has a right to hide/misrepresent information from its citizens?

Group of People in Building StructureRicardo Esquivel. Hey SSS! With everything going on in the media from COVID to border patrol, I feel as if the information given is being constructed to fit the government's agenda. Do you believe that the government has a right to hide/misrepresent information from its citizens? -Billy67.

Read full story
1 comments
Buckeye, AZ

Where is Daniel Robinson? Three months after the 24-year-old geologist disappeared in Buckeye, family wants answers

Almost three months after his son Daniel Robinson was last seen departing from his worksite in Buckeye, Arizona, David Robinson is feeling a sense of comfort. “In these three months my son is finally being heard; the story is finally being heard,” said David Robinson.

Read full story
12 comments

Missing Person Alert: Where is Dr. Jelani Day? Why hasn't his story went national?

Jelani Day's mother said it’s not like him to disappear without telling someone about his whereabouts. Jelani "JJ" Day attended from Illinois State University. A graduate student hoping to become a doctor and was working toward his master’s degree in speech pathology when he suddenly vanished, his family said.

Read full story
2 comments

Q&A: What do I do if my boyfriend plays video games all day instead of talking to me?

Hey SSS! My name is Sabrina and I have a question. My boyfriend literally wakes up to his video game and goes to bed to it. I can't get his attention for more than five minutes at a time (dressed) and it is becoming extremely infuriating. I thought us moving in together after school was going to be this tremendous journey we embarked on as a couple, but I am starting to feel like he has a deeper relationship with COD than he does with me. What should I do? -Sabrina.

Read full story
10 comments
Houston, TX

Whistleblower Tell-All: Runner tells about her experience in the opioid street hustle

Prescriptions Sign On A Drug Store FrontAlexandros Chatzidimos. 52-year-old S. "Pattycake" sat with SSS and gave our team a deeper insight into the relentless hustle and fight against the illegal opioid hustle and corruption of the healthcare industry. She spoke with us today in hopes to highlight the consequences of her involvement and hopes to deter others from making the same quick money choices.

Read full story
1 comments

Q&A: What do I do when my surgeon backs out and refuses to aid me? Who do I contact for assistance?

Medical stethoscope with red paper heart on white surfaceKarolina Grabowska. Hello. I choose to be anonymous. I need advice. I suffer from severe Crohn's disease ., Back in 2012, I had 6" of my colon removed. I currently wear a colonoscopy bag. My dilemma is that my surgeon originally told me that because I have rectal scar tissue, He will be able to find a colleague that is an expert on removing the scar tissue so I can get this bag off me permanently. Here it is years later and he keeps giving me a song and dance. Meaning that he doesn't remember the colleague he was going to refer me to. I have tried many other surgeon's but because my case is so severe... no one wants to take my case. I know that there's a way to repair it. I just need advice on how or who to contact. I know it sounds gross but I really would like to go to the restroom in a normal way. I'm depressed all the time because he gives me hope then leaves me hanging. Can someone please help me? What should I do or can do to repair this problem so I can get my reversal? Thank you in advance for your time. 😥🙏

Read full story
1 comments

Q&A: My MIL is smothering my marriage and it's taking an emotional toll on me. Is divorce my only hope?

Hello, I really need some advice. My husband and I have been married for 4 years. Our relationship is great and we really love each other but his mother since the beginning has made our relationship almost unbearable. The first couple of years she did evil mean things to get me to leave. My husband and I got pregnant very early in the relationship but right away there were issues with the pregnancy and sadly I ended up losing our daughter around 18 weeks. I went into early labor in my mother in laws garage because she refused to get off the phone with her friend and bring me to the hospital. Recently our relationship has gotten so much better but she has absolutely no boundaries. My husband and I can't celebrate our anniversary, Valentine's day, or do anything romantic because she gets jealous. I've had enough of my husband literally giving up our time just for her. He will not make her stop or do anything to help our relationship. I love this man but I don't see the two ever-changing and I'm so sick of giving him an ultimatum and nothing changes. Is there anything I can do is it just time to get out? Mind you I have mental health issues already and this situation seems to make it even worse. Please help I appreciate any advice you have. -Jane LS Doe.

Read full story
30 comments

Q&A: How do I tell my husband our illegitimate child he accepted while incarcerated, was fathered by his brother?

My husband and I have been together for 8 years. He was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary but he is getting early release and parole soon. Four years into his sentence I gave birth to a baby boy. He was upset in the beginning as expected, however, he asked me if I was still seeing the father. After assuring him that it was a mistake, which in all honestly still stands, he forgave me and swore to raise little man as his own. My son is now 3 years old and he knows my husband as his father because I show him photos and I have occasionally taken him to visitations ( pre-pandemic of course). I am excited that my husband will finally be coming home, nevertheless, I am terribly afraid of admitting that his younger brother is my baby daddy. Mind you no one is aware of the paternity except me (family just thinks I had an affair), and I know that it's worse to keep this a secret however I'm not sure how to have this conversation. I can't change what I've done. Can you give me some advice? -BbyMa.

Read full story
680 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy