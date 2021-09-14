Woman brutally kicked in face down escalator after asking passerby to say excuse me in Brooklyn Help find the Suspect

tik tok image of suspect @100darkknight

A Tik Tok user shared a disturbing video of a passerby on an escalator kicking a black woman in the face after she was asked to say excuse me. In the Tik Tok video, you can see the woman in the image above turn around and raise her foot, sending the victim tumbling down the flight of steps on the escalator.

tik tok image of suspect kicking woman @100darkknight

Many commenters were not only outraged at the vicious actions of the alleged suspect but at the witnesses who were within hand reach who neither assisted the woman nor attempted to stop the suspect or call for help.

The incident is believed to have happened in Brooklyn, New York yesterday. Tik Tok subscribers have joined forces to share this image and video to bring the alleged suspect to justice. If you know the suspect, you are being advised to call 1-800-577-8477 with any information.

Below are just a few of the outraged commenters:

ms_naomi74: and the other person didn't even stop to help. humanity has gone to hell.

jebel69: OMG! its almost as upsetting that the other person on the escalator didn't help her or go after her. SHE COULD HAVE KILLED HER!

leaktalks: This would be attempted murder

In New York, an assault occurs when a person injures someone else without legal justification. Assault can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a Class D felony or higher level Class B felony. ... Assault can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a Class D felony or higher level Class B felony.

Continue to share this story so that we can bring the suspect to justice!

