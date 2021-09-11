Are solar companies spamming you too?

Soul Screwed Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Abqy6_0btEiEg100
A Father Carrying His Daughter While on a Phone CallTima Miroshnichenko

Hi! This is Fern with Better Go Solar. The purpose of my call is to let you know that our Solar Energy Program just became available in your area, and we want to make sure you are aware of the options that are available to you as a homeowner. Were you aware of the government incentives that the state was offering you?

They know your full government name. Your address and your spouse's information. On certain occasions, they are even calling your work and underage children phones. Rudely asking for deceased relatives or just merely uninformed because you aren't even a homeowner.

Residents all over the country are receiving cold calls multiple times a day with solar companies pushing you to go solar.

One caller asked me about my bill, my credit score and even gave me a visual of what my home and roof looked like. It's very impersonal and rude. They shouldn't be able to legally harrass people like that? - NewYork resident

You may like most receive an unexpected call, email, and home visit from someone offering either free solar panels or a government rebate/grant on solar panels following an upfront payment. Callers are posing as government representatives or mention government-affiliated programs. The caller then transfers you to a scheduling confirmation department who then asks you for bank account details or for a fee to be paid before the rebate/grant can be processed. In many instances, these promised rebates have not been paid. The company or agent may pressure you into making a hurried decision claiming that the false grants or rebate schemes are due to close soon and they heavily advise you not to contact your electricity company with the rebuttal they will only lie to you. On certain occasions, the scammer may offer free solar panels in exchange for placing advertising signs on your property for a number of months. They will request an upfront fee and claim to repay it over the duration of the advertising. Residents in Texas, New York, Arizona, and many other states have commented and expressed their frustrations over this unexplainable burden.

I'm embarrassed to say, but i have cursed them out. They still call though. They don't care. They make you get rude because you tell em no thank you and they start asking you a million questions anyway. - Texas resident

Maybe lawmakers should take some pointers from the state of Pennsylvania who makes it illegal to call a number on the Do Not Call list or to continue a conversation after stating they aren't interested. The person or company can be sued for harassment.

Have you been getting cold calls? How are you handling it?

