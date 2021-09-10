Locate an old friend day on September 18

Two Smiling Women Sitting on Wooden Bench ELEVATE

Ever wondered what your middle school teammate or your high school bestie might be up to these days? Locate An Old Friend Day, which is celebrated on September 18, is the perfect opportunity to track down your old friends to have and catch up on all the tea... or Hennessey. Who knows what the years have brought? As we go through life and we head down different paths. Now juggling our professional careers and family duties, a lot gets left behind in the process. Locate An Old Friend Day encourages people to recreate a social connection with an old friend or loved one. Meeting and talking to an old friend can be a way of getting rid of old grudges, rekindling old memories, or just stepping out of loneliness and catching up on the world.

Friendship helps us maintain our social lives by allowing us to interact with other human beings. It also opens up new horizons and experiences in areas of life we may have never thought of. But, most importantly, friendship allows us to feel a sense of kinship with another being, ensuring that we are not alone in this vast universe.

Rather it has been months or years, time places no value on a life fulfilled. You may link as if you have missed a day of communication or it may be quite awkward at first. This generation of technology is your superpower. Typing in the right keywords to search for your friend will help you find them in no time or link you with someone that can lead you in the right direction.

Tips on locating an old pal!

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

You can get in touch with your mutual friends to see if they are still in contact.

Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave and impossible to forget. -Unknown

