Houston, TX

Houston's Halloween History and The Souls That Still Roam

Soul Screwed Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coeFB_0bmFbe2O00
two jack o lantern lampsToni Cuenca

It's almost that time of year when we load of on piles of candy and decorate our yards in the most ghostly scenes we can ponder up. Every year you pull out the candy apples and snuggle up on the couch watching horror movies awaiting the disguised knocks at your front door. Did you know you could turn off the porch light and head out to experience some of Houston's native ghosts for yourself? Most Houstonians are unaware that many of their favorite destination locations are plagued by the deaths and suicides of our prior residents.

Head out and book a room for the night at Hotel Galvez, still located at 2024 Seawall Blvd. If you are feeling brave, book room 501. As history tells, Audra, a 25-year-old bride-to-be, was engaged to a mariner who frequently sailed in and out of the Port of Galveston in the 1950s. Audra would climb to the top of the turrets to wait on her fiancee to return. Unfortunately, after a night of dark clouds and thunderstorms, she was notified that her fiancé's ship had gone under and there were no survivors. Not being able to cope with the heartbreak Audra hung herself, with hopes of finding her love in eternity. Days later her fiancé arrived at the hotel only to be told he had lost his bride-to-be. Some claim that they have witnessed the two during visits to the hotel.

Candy Man. Candy Man. Candy... a notorious serial killer who, with the help of young boys, would lure victims back to his home where he would abuse and torture them before killing them with a .22 caliber pistol. Earning his name from the families well known candy shop, Dean Corll coerced 15-year-old Elmer Wayne Henley into bringing boys to him for $200. Two years later,afterarriving at the Pasadena home with a girl and a boy, Corll got the young teens to drink and get high until they passed out. When the teens woke up, all three were bound and gagged. Henley was able to talk Corll into releasing him. After being ordered to abuse the girl while Corll violated the other boy, Henley grabbed Corll's pistol and fired, killing Corll. Henley was convicted of six murders and is serving six 99-year sentences. He was not charged in Corll's killing because it was ruled self-defense. Do you dare venture through and speak his name three times?

Located off Interstate Highway I-45 in Galveston County on the southern fringes of the metropolis of Houston, Calder Oil Field victims are rumored to still walk the land. Thirty bodies have been found since the 1970s, murder victims ranging in ages 12 to 25 years old since the 1970s. Head out for a drive to visit the 25 acres of haunted ground if you believe you can stand the fear.

Iris Siff, the managing director of the Alley Theater in 1982, was strangled with her phone cord by Clifford Phillips, a security guard who had been fired days before. Siff had been working late one night in January, when her body was found the following day and the charred remains of her vehicle were found near the theater. Phillips was convicted and sentenced to death later that year and he was put to death in 1993. Students have rumored to see Iris walking the halls of the building. Some have even ventured out pass midnight with hopes to see the burning car. Anybody up for a show tonight?

Why sit at home watching made up stories when you can experience the ghostly happenings within miles of your home? If your scared, it's okay. I'm sure Casper enjoys the reruns. Happy Hauntings!

