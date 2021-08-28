Top three milkshakes in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Shake ice creams and you get milkshakes. You can make them at home but it takes time, effort and it might not taste the best. What you want is to taste the best milkshakes you ever had. Try these three best milkshakes in Atlanta.

- The Yard Milkshake Bar - Atlanta

341 Marietta St NW Atlanta, GA 30313 | 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Sunday

(404) 565-2462

This milkshake parlor has a lot of ice cream and toppings selection for their colorful, aesthetic, and picture-worthy desserts. They currently serve August-only menus featuring milk & cookie shake, cheer bear (strawberry ice cream & cheesecake), and blueberries for breakfast (blueberry cheesecake, waffle & cinnamon bun ice cream) milkshakes.

“Oh my god! Best milkshake I've ever had! They have the craziest flavors and they are huge and loaded with toppings,” said Dean G. on Yelp.

- Over The Top Burger Bar

2685 Buford Hwy NE Ste 800 Buford, GA 30518 | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Thursday - Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

(678) 482-7655

Over The Top Burger Bar may specialize in burgers and other greasy dishes, but they also serve one of the delicious milkshakes in Atlanta. They serve freak shakes and adult alcohol-fused milkshakes.

“I ordered the Oreo and every bite was satisfying,” said Jane Y. on her Oreo milkshake order on Yelp.

- Cluck N Mooh

3894 Due W Rd Ste 280 Marietta, GA 30064 | 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Sunday

(678) 401-6487

Cluck N Mooh is also a burger restaurant selling one of the best milkshakes in Atlanta. Their chocolate, vanilla, salted caramel, and cookie milkshakes are loved by many.

“ It had half of a little Debbie strawberry roll and a strawberry wafer. It was DELICIOUS. Would recommend getting one of their shakes,” said Kevin G. on Yelp on his strawberry shake order.

