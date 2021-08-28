Butts County is Looking For a Good Consultant Team to Develop a Proposal Regarding The Current UDO.

BUTTS COUNTY - Butts County Government has opened the opportunity for teams and consulting firms in Atlanta to participate in an official government project/tender. In the qualification process, tender participants are required to prepare supporting documents for their company's competence. If this stage cannot be passed by the tender participants, do not expect to be able to penetrate the project.

Tender can mean an auction or buying and selling system conducted by a party by inviting the vendor (seller or provider) to present the price and quality needed. The best price and quality, later that will be the winner. Auctions or tender systems are very popular especially by companies, considering the nominal amount and duration of contracts in an auction is very large and varied.

The Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) was created to design and deliver the district development process. The point that wants to be realized in this project is:

•Internal subdivision

•Public sign

•Land usage

•Driveway and street standards

•Off-street parking regulations and other development regulations.

UDO will also be implemented to create standards that are expressed to the community, and not only regarding regulations on the use of fences but also development on land that is modified to the standards. The county wants to neaten the development process and has standards for clear development regulations associated with residential, commercial, and industrial development.

To follow the selection process, please download the file according to the following link.

https://buttscountyga.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/RFP-UDO2021.pdf

For information related to UOD that is currently running, please download the following link.

https://library.municode.com/ga/butts_county/codes/code_of_ordinances

