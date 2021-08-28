Meet Mumbles, Atlanta's First Southern White Rhino By Joining Wild Encounter: Rhino

ATLANTA, GA - The White Rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum) is one of the five surviving species of rhinoceros and one of the few remaining megafauna species. It is a large land animal that still exists in the world after elephants, along with Indian rhinoceros and hippos. This rhinoceros is known for its wide mouth which is used to eat grass and becomes the most socialized species of rhinoceros. The White Rhino is the most common of all rhinos and has two subspecies, with the northern subspecies less frequent than the south.

Both the white rhino and the black rhinoceros have the same color, which is gray. The difference is in the shape of their lips. Black fencing has a pointed upper lip, while a white rhinoceros has a square lip. Due to the shape of their lips, white rhinos more often get food sources from grass. When foraging, he would walk with his large head and square lips lowered to the ground. White rhinos live in groups on the grassy plains of Africa.

It's amazing, isn't it? Now you can meet the first southern white rhino at the Atlanta zoo named Mumbles in the Wild Encounter program. In this program, you will not only meet with Mumbles but you will also be guided by special staff on the history of the white rhino and the process of direct feeding.

Please note that persons within 10 days of the program are outside the United States and Canada are not allowed to participate. During the event, each participant is required to adhere to health protocols.

While you are in the zoo area, avoid transmission of the coronavirus for you and your baby by doing the following. Wash your hands with soap or hand sanitizer frequently when in the zoo, especially before eating. Avoid areas where people are crowded. Like a playground in a zoo, which has many surfaces to disinfect and makes it difficult for you to practice social distancing.

You can register for Wild Encounter in 2 periods, before and after September 10, 2021.

