The City of Marietta holds a Zumba class for residents

DanielleCerullo/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Getting fit, having fun, and socialize with others through Zumba class hosted by the City of Marietta, starts on August 7 and ends on December 18.

The city invites everyone to join because, on top of health reasons, this event also aims to bring people together. This Zumba class claims to take the "work" out of the workout. The whole session will consist of mixing the low-intensity and high-intensity moves to burn calories through a dance fitness party.

Latin and world rhythms will accompany participants in these Zumba fitness classes, the familiar and fun beat will make it irresistible for you to not dance, that's why Zumba is often called exercise in disguise.

By joining this event you will get many benefits including a total workout, muscle conditioning, cardio, balance and flexibility, and boost energy.

The Zumba session will begin every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m, and Saturday at 10:00 a.m, located at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way Marietta, GA 30060.

The class will take place at Custer Park Activity Room number 1AB. Residents age 18 and above can join this event and pay $10 for the admission fee. You can register yourself right now because the application has already opened since July 26.

The Zumba class will be led by Kathina Williams. The minimum number of participants is 1 person, and the maximum is 15 people.

For more information about the class, and to register yourself, you can visit shorturl.at/ceAEO or call 770-794-5630.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.