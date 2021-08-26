Jonesboro's Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest

MichelStockman/Unsplash

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA - The City of Jonesboro will be holding its 7th Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest to celebrate the fast-approaching Fall season this year. The 1st place winner will get a $100 Visa gift.

This contest is open for all families, clubs, organizations, of businesses in the area. Participants are encouraged to set up their creations in downtown Jonesboro. Scarecrows can be placed outside near the sidewalk, or displayed from a business window as long as they are still visible. Clubs and organizations that want to sponsor the scarecrow display will be given a downtown location.

The committee will not limit contestant creations of scarecrows, it could be in the shape of a fantasy figure, animal, historic person, tv show character, or fairytale. This is a community celebration that aims to create a festive atmosphere. Political, religious, or profane displays will be prohibited.

The scarecrow will be displayed at the Plant Beds lining Main Street. When submitting the scarecrow, the builder has to provide a method on how to make it stand up. The committee will provide hay bales around the base for additional appearance.

When building the scarecrow, contestants have to consider its durability to withstand wind and rain. Materials such as straw, chicken wire, corn husks, stalks, and rubber foam are suggested for it to be durable.

The scarecrow should be 8 feet in height and 4 feet in width at the maximum. Because they must not bother the pedestrian or vehicle traffic.

The City of Jonesboro may take a photo of the scarecrows and create a story based on the information contained when submitting them for publicity and promotion. Do not put anything valuable on the scarecrow and all parts must be fastened because the city will not take responsibility for the damage.

Applicants have to submit their online entry form at shorturl.at/nxHI0 no later than Friday, October 1.

