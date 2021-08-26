A house fire in Gwinnett County led to the death of one person at Kennesaw Street

FabianJones/Unsplash

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA - On August 25, at around 2:43 a.m a 911 call was made informing of a house fire incident located at 100 block of Kennesaw Street NE in Buford. Gwinnett County firefighters quickly rushed to the scene.

According to the call, they believed someone was trapped inside the basement of the house and couldn't get out. When the firefighters arrived at the location, the fire was still visible from the single-story house, flames are blowing out of the windows coming from the basement.

Police officers who were already on the scene before the firefighters arrived, confirmed the speculation. An adult female was trapped in the basement.

The crews placed three 1 3/4-inch attack lines in operation under the commander's order and quickly worked to extinguish the flames from outside of the house.

They tried to access the building from the left side but they cannot get in because the path was blocked by a vehicle and trailer in the driveway. They transitioned to an offensive mode and tried to get in from the front door in an attempt to shut down the raging flames from the inside. Once they get in, they immediately have to stop because the floor system was severely damaged and collapsed into the basement.

To prevent any fatal injuries from happening to the fire personnel, they eventually had to stop the rescue effort and focusing on extinguishing the flames. Because of the home construction, heat remained trapped inside for a long time and the firefighters had to access the roof to create ventilation so the heat can be released.

The adult female has been confirmed as deceased. Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to identify the body and determine the cause of death. Due to Federal Patient Privacy Laws known as HIPPA, the Fire PIO is prohibited to release the name of the victim.

Five other individuals consist of one adult female and four kids inside the house was able to escape when the fire incident happened without any injuries. The Fire Investigator is still working on finding the cause of the fire.

