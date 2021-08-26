The City of Kennesaw will host the "Kennesaw 101" Citizens Academy

BrookeCagle/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - The City of Kennesaw is thrilled to announce that they are now opening applications for the second “Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy.” This Academy is open for the City residents and business owners.

This academy aims to educate and introduce a wide range of work in the city to participants. The city will provide them with a first-hand experience of what the day-to-day operations in the city look like. This way, participants will be able to understand the effort made in the city every day to achieve their long-term vision.

Every week, the academy will choose one specific area to focus on from different operations in the city including public safety and justice, community development, culture and tourism, budget and operations, public works facilities, and political and legal processes.

Participants will have the opportunity to directly learn from the city staff and even participate in those activities. After finishing the academy, participants will be able to understand the role of local government and what they do to make sure the community is safe and prosperous.

The Academy will begin every week on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m to 7:30 p.m at City Hall located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave, Kennesaw, GA 30144. This program will start on September 14 and end on November 8.

Those who are interested to join can download the application form at shorturl.at/hyKY3 and complete it before the program begins. The application will ask you about your educational background, interest, prior civic activities, and your personal information, such as your occupation and address.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.