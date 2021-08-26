The Atlanta Police Department arrests 440 Thomasville Blvd SW homicide suspect

BillOxford/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - The Atlanta Police Department announced to the public on August 24, at 7:00 p.m, that they are successfully arrested Andrea Rivers and charged her with murder after the fatal shooting incident that occurred on the same day at 9:10 a.m.

Atlanta PD said they are pleased with this achievement, homicide investigators can find the 43-year-old suspect after releasing an arrest warrant in Fulton County. On top of her murder charges, Rivers is also charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder. She was instantly transported to the Fulton County Jail and taken into County custody without any incident.

This tragedy happened on Tuesday morning of August 24, around 09:10 a.m. Officers received a report of a person has been shot at 440 Thomasville Blvd SE.

On scene officers were immediately rushing to the scene and found two victims one adult female and one adult male, laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The female victim suffer a bad condition and was deceased at the scene, while the male steadily holds himself together and was taken to the hospital by paramedics in a stable condition. The initial investigation conducted by Atlanta Police Department Homicide detectives indicated that the incident was a domestic dispute that leads to gunfire.

The Atlanta PD said this tragedy could have been avoided, but when people make decisions in anger, change will happen. This is not just a policing issue but also people with bad conflict management issues. By the time 911 arrived on the scene, it was too late.

The police department expressed their condolences for all the tragedies that happened because of the reckless use of a firearm. However, with the suspect being arrested, the Atlanta PD appreciates the Special Victims, Homicide, and Aggravated Assault Units who worked together and quickly identifying the suspect.

