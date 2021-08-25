Fresh MARTA Market season is back

SvenScheuermeier/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority or MARTA is coming back with a fresh market that takes place in five MARTA stations including Bankhead, West End, College Park, H.E., and Five Points.

The fresh market consists of farm stands that operate once every week providing MARTA customers with fresh products from Tuesday to Friday on different stations.

This program is innovative for easy food access to help people get healthy and fresh food in places they are familiar with. This program is carried out after MARTA joins several organizations including the Community Farmers Markets, Community partners Atlanta, Community Food Bank, Open Hand, and Wholesome Wave Georgia.

The products sold in the Fresh MARTA market are locally grown and produce by farmers associated with the Community Farmers Markets, and several local food hubs. This program is a huge opportunity for local farmers to sell more of their products to customers, instead of throwing them away.

The Fresh MARTA Market also serves non-local produce to fulfill everyone's needs, with this decision, customers can buy a large number of products in one go and save their time.

Customers can pay with cash, debit, credit, EBT, or SNAP. However, SNAP will charge double the price, this means $5 swiped is worth $10.

MARTA officials are still enforcing rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as sanitizing all surfaces and requiring staff to wear masks and use gloves at all times. They ask the customers to also follow these rules to protect themselves and others, 6ft social distancing rule is also applicable.

For more information, you can visit www.itsmarta.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.