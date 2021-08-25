Clayton County's Forest Park Middle School will return to virtual learning

GiovanniGagliardi/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Clayton County Public Schools announced on their website that Forest Park Middle School will transition back to virtual learning. Teachers and staff will automatically participate in this remote learning instruction starting from August 25, 2021.

This rule was made as a precaution to reduce the spreading of COVID-19 cases among staff and students. The County is currently experiencing another outbreak and the number of positive cases is continuing to increase.

These virtual learning rules will be effective until Tuesday, September 7, 2021, and the students will be back to learn face to face in the classroom with the teacher on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

The school district will provide students with breakfast and lunch even though they are at home during this virtual learning. Parents or guardians have to contact their child's school for details about these meal services because the specific time for pickup may vary from school to school.

The school district officials will continue to make decisions based on what the students and employee opinion about current situations. They also closely monitoring the development matters related to the pandemic.

Data shared by school-based leaders, districts, and key health officials are also playing a massive role as a deciding factor of any actions that may happen in the near future.

The school officials asked all stakeholders to stay connected to the school system's platforms for the latest news or any additional information about the current situations.

