The Fulton County Vax Up Music Festival

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County will be holding a Music Festival on Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29, as a form of appreciation for residents who are vaccinated.

The festival titled "the Vax Up Music Fest" will be located at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30349 people can only come if they have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Local musicians such as Pastor Troy, Fabo, Young Dro, D.S.G.B, Marvin Sapp, Jekalyn Carr, James Fortune, Willie Moore, Jr., Bri Babineaux, Franchize Boys, KP & Envy, Cool Breeze, Lil Will, Shop Boyz, and many more, will perform at the two-day festival.

The tickets will be available at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater Box Office, and at testing sites. Residents can also receive a free pass if they show their valid vaccination card along with their photo ID.

Fulton County will provide free parking at the amphitheater, and free vaccines for residents onsite before the festivals, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Besides the mandatory vaccine requirements, residents also have to follow other safety protocols inside the music festival including reduced venue capacity from 5,500 to 3,000, social distancing with blocked lawn seating, and masks are also required at all times.

Attendees can bring food, drinks, a small cooler, tv trays, small tables, flameless candles, and a lawn chair. An item such as illegal drugs and firearms will be prohibited.

The seating system is on a first-come, first-served basis. If you come in a group, you will be seated together but social distancing will be implemented.

To join this event you can visit www.fultoncountyga.gov.

