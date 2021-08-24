Midtown Atlanta hosts a networking event titled "Mix-It-Up Midtown"

PriscillaDuPreez/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Meet and engage in an exciting conversation with people in Midtown Atlanta through the Mix-It-Up Midtown event hosted by Midtown Alliance on Monday, September 13.

The event will start from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m EDT, located in El Viñedo Local, 730 Peachtree Street Northeast, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Residents who live in Midtown Atlanta near the new South American wine and tapas bar at Peachtree and 4th Streets can use this event as a way to connect and build a solid community to share news and hobbies.

The admission fee is $18 for Midtown Alliance members and $30 for non-members. With every ticket purchase, you can get complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a glass of wine, and soft drinks. The seat is limited so it is encouraged to get it as soon as possible if you are planning to come. You can get a refund until one day before the event begins

The venue at El Viñedo Local has an open-air patio space facing Peachtree Street. Masks are mandatory inside the venue except when eating or drinking.

The committee of this event asks all the attendees to pay attention to their health and the health of other guests as well, following the updates on public health guidance.

Benefits made from this event will be donated 100% to Community Friendship, Inc. They aim to provide a supportive community for people who are experiencing mental illness.

You can go to this event by biking, walking, or using public transportation. The North Avenue MARTA station is only 3 blocks away, and parking is available in the area.

To purchase the ticket you can visit shorturl.at/yLW23.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.