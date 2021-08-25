The Atlanta Botanical Garden invites residents to Scarecrows in the Garden

MateuszRaczynski/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Enjoy beautiful handmade scarecrows that are scattered around Atlanta Botanical Garden this Fall, from September 28 until October 31.

Dozens of artworks, carefully handcrafted by local artists, individuals, crafters, businesses, schools, youth groups, and organizations are placed throughout the garden welcoming visitors that walk past.

This exhibition is sponsored by Audi Atlanta, residents are encouraged to come and discover their personal favorites.

Residents around the area can also participate to join and submit their artworks through three categories:

- Amateur

This category is for individuals, schools, families, and service organizations.

The admission fee is $25

- Creative Professional

This category is for a person or a team who compensated for design, art, and fabrication services.

The admission fee is $50

- Business

Businesses can also join to submit their scarecrows with their logo as long as it is no larger than 12” x 12”.

The admission fee is $100

To drop off your scarecrows at Atlanta Botanical Garden, you can bring them through the back gate behind the Mershon Hall. You can take a ticket at the parking arm kiosk and then go to the upper level of the parking facility.

To pick up your scarecrows after the exhibition ends, you can drive through the valet gate, and go to the traffic circle behind Merston Hall. You have to pick it up no later than Tuesday, November 2, at 7 p.m. otherwise your scarecrow will be discarded. You also have to note that your artwork will not be in a good condition after a month outside.

After you pay the registration fee, you will receive four free daytime admission tickets to Atlanta Botanical Garden during this fall exhibition. You can pick up your tickets at check-in when you drop off your scarecrows.

