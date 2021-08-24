Gwinnett Public School invites parents to AKS at home sessions virtual event

ChrisMontgomery/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Gwinnett County Public School invites parents and caregivers to join the upcoming virtual AKS at home sessions to support students starting from August 23 until August 31.

Parents and families are the most important circle for a child's development, they play a huge role to support the students' academic achievement. To maximize their potential, parents need to learn how to assist their children in the first nine weeks of the school year.

This virtual event will be divided into several grade-specific Zoom sessions. Families of students in grades K-5 will learn how to help their children practice core skills in arts and maths, the same way as they are learning at school.

The school will provide helpful tipsheets for the family. This session aims to reinforce skills for elementary grade level students, so they can understand the materials better especially in language arts and mathematics.

The first week of this live virtual K-5 learning sessions will be hosted by parent instructional coordinators, teachers throughout the districts, and parent outreach liaisons who staff Parent Centers in the district’s Title I schools. An interpreter will be present to translate the language into Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Tip sheets and recordings of the session will be available at the end of each unit series, you can get them by selecting your children's grade level.

Below are the details of the dates and subjects for the virtual event:

- Kindergarten

Language Arts (August 31)

Mathematics (August 24)

- Grade 1

Language Arts (August 31)

Mathematics (August 24)

- Grade 2

Language Arts (August 27)

Mathematics (August 23)

- Grade 3

Language Arts (August 27)

Mathematics (August 23)

- Grade 4

Language Art (August 30)

Mathematics (August 26)

- Grade 5

Language Arts (August 30)

Mathematics (August 26)

You can visit http://gcps-communique.com for more details and register for the zoom session.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.