Atlanta Symphony Orchestra celebrates the jolly holidays by making a concert in Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Violin Players Larissa Birta/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - It's now in the middle of the year. Who can't wait for Christmas and celebrate with their family? Towards the end of the year, the atmosphere of a long holiday is increasingly felt. Decorations with Christmas themes and various events began to appear. Although Christmas this year is different from Christmas as usual, in which we can go out for a party or return home, you can still do exciting activities. For example, a concert.

Director of Choruses Norman Mackenzie leads the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Chorus, and other special guests to celebrate the seasons. This celebration starts with Robert Shaw, Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel also a live screening of Home Alone with a concert interpretation by ASO Series.

Still new to the Symphony? No worries, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is well known for its friendly atmosphere with great music-making in classical, popular, holiday, family concerts. There is also no definite dress code for you to attend this concert. You will see everything from casual to cocktail dresses.usic-making in classical, popular, holiday, family concerts. There is also no definite dress code for you to attend this concert. You will see everything from casual to cocktail dresses.

The concert was held with the support of the Livingston Foundation to remember Leslie Livingston Kellar. Bringing joy to the people of Atlanta during the pandemic strike. This concert is presented by Delta Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE with some special holiday programs featuring Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra by Wynton Marsalis and Leslie Odom Jr. Christmas Tour.

These are the Holiday Concert Timeline starting from November.

•November 26-28, 2021

Home Alone In Concert with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

•Desember 5-8, 2021

Hansel and Gretel (Special)

•December 9-11, 2021

Christmas with the ASO (Coca-Cola Holiday)

•December 12, 2021

Jazz performance Lincoln Center Orchestra by Wynton Marsalis

•December 15, 2021

Leslie Odom, Jr "THE CHRISTMAS TOUR"

• December 17-18, 2021

Handle's Messiah

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.