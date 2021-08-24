Spend a weekend with country music performances by Collin Raye

BREMEN, GA — Do not miss the country music performances by Collin Raye at Bremen, GA. He is set to perform on September 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Mill Town Music Hall. He will be accompanied by Kirk Jay of The Voice Season 15 as the opening act.

Collin Raye is an Arkansas-born singer who has worked in the industry for decades. You may know him from the country ballad songs “In This Life”, “Not That Different”, and “If I were you”. His "Love, Me" is what set him as a star in 1991.

Kirk Jay was well known when he came out third on The Voice’s 15th season. The country singer now rocks the stage with his band, Kirk Jay & Kuntry Funk.

Guests must purchase tickets to attend the performances. The premium reserved tickets for rows A - N are $40 and are $35 for rows O - Z. The tickets will cost $5 extra if bought after 5 p.m. at show night. Purchased tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Visit this link to purchase the tickets online. Or use charge-by-phone purchase by calling TicketsWest at (888)-479-6300.

You can also get the tickets at Mill Town Music Hall box office at their business hour, Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Buy the tickets by calling them at 770.537.6455. Or get them in person by visiting their address at 1031 Alabama Avenue, Bremen, GA 30110.

Attending guests need to be aware of the risk of contracting COVID-19 at this public event. All persons will need to waive all liability against the owner of the premises and operators if they ever contract or get injured due to COVID-19 at the event.

Contact their box office at 770-537-MILL (6455) for more information.

