Participate in the 5K fun run & walk with Atlanta Technical College and Atlanta Metropolitan State College

ATLANTA, GA — Two Atlanta colleges will run together on Sunday, September 19. Atlanta Technical College and Atlanta Metropolitan State College are participating in the "Two Colleges, One Community" ATC and AMSC 5K Fun Run/Walk. The run is presented by Classic Race Services and is a part of the 2021 Black Bag Race Series.

Participants are to meet at the Campus of ATC and ASMC at 1560 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Those who will register and pick up the packet on race day may do so starting at 8 a.m. The race will start at 9 a.m. in ten waves. Bib numbers will be distributed to sign participant’s waves.

Those who finish the race to the end are eligible for a participation award. You can check who crossed the finish line at Classic race services, Active, or Athlinks.

Participants who register until September 3 are guaranteed to receive a shirt that fits their size. It is not guaranteed for those who register after the stated date or on the event day. Those who do may receive non-fitting shirts or not receiving any at all.

ATC and AMSC students may register for only $5. Non-student individuals may participate for $20. Those who just want a shirt but do not participate in the run may get it for $25. No refunds will be distributed. Register here.

The run will go on even if it rains. Severe adverse weather during race time will only delay the race. Cancellation may happen if it continues indefinitely. The race director or local authorities will be the judge to call off the race.

