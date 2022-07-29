Sports apparel company makes a stance on Fairness In Women’s Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtvND_0gxy8IBl00
Chris Gowen - Founder and President of Directional ForcePhoto Credit : Directional Force

As the founder and president of the lifestyle brand Directional Force, Chris Gowen has taken a stand on the issue of Fairness in Women’s Sports. “Consultants have told me to stay clear of voicing my opinion on controversial issues such as this for the sake of my brand, but I just can’t ignore the great injustice that’s being done to women’s sports, women’s rights, and the very foundation of Title IX.”

He has made good on that stance by sponsoring world champion track athlete Cynthia Monteleone, who specializes in the 400-meter dash. Monteleone, who has been up-front and honest about transgender males in women’s sports, is an outspoken critic on this subject. She has talked openly about her issues with the unfair advantage that biological men have over women in sports, most recently at the Our Bodies, Our Sports rally in Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLWq9_0gxy8IBl00
Chris Gowen and Cynthia MonteleonePhoto Credit Chris Gowen

“It was great to join Cynthia in Washington D.C. on the 50th anniversary of Title IX with Cynthia. I listened to women athletes recount personal stories of competing against biological males. There is real pain in their stories. There are going to be a lot of psychological scars for these young women for years to come. Elite athletes have to be so disciplined and dedicated to their sports, and it’s demoralizing to learn on the day of your event, that everything you’ve worked towards is gone because you have to compete against a biological male.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Qlsh_0gxy8IBl00
5 Big Questions with Alexa SchewerhaPhoto Credit Directional Force

In a new interview “5 Big Questions,” on Campus Reform, Gowen talks in-depth about openly standing behind biological female athletes as a company and hoping to add more sponsorships. “The top companies in the industry will drop any athlete with a defensive stance on the subject. You’re not allowed to voice your opinion or stand up for what’s just and fair.”

In addition to the backlash, the company’s ads are being targeted by “bot farms” to waste ad spend and cause financial harm to Directional Force.  They also target the company’s social media accounts.

As a final thought Chris says, “I believe the vast majority of Americans agree with us on the subject but they’re scared to voice their opinions because of the backlash and retaliation they could face by the woke mob. The strong can’t be intimidated by the weak and I won’t be stopped for standing up for Women’s rights and Fairness in Women’s Sports. It’s not about hate or dislike for any group of people, it’s just common sense that women need their own category in sports just like Title IX intended. We have to continue to fight to ensure that future generations of women have the ability to fairly compete in sports against other biological women.”

