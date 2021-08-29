This October, Horror Films and The Paranormal Collide at a Real Haunted House in Southwestern Illinois

Come For The Horror Films, Stay For The Haunts

The Haunted Horror Film & Paranormal Investigaton Festival Designed by Larry Sands

What do you get when you combine horror films and the paranormal? A new 3 day horror film and paranormal investigation festival, The Haunted Horror Film & Paranormal Investigation Festival, happening on Friday October 8 - Sunday October 10.

Created by filmmakers and podcasters, Larry Sands and Erick Kaslov, The Haunted Horror Film & Paranormal Investigation Festival combines horror films, the paranormal and includes a paranormal investigation at a real haunted house, The Cambre House, located in the picturesque town of Nauvoo, Illinois in the southwestern part of the state.

The festival incorporates up and coming horror filmmakers and paranormal investigators who are leaving their mark on both genres.

By day, it's a horror film festival complete with horror movie screenings and horror filmmaker Q & A's along with panel discussions.

By night, it's a real live paranormal investigation for festival goers.

Panel guests includes award winning Horror Filmmakers The Johnson Brothers, Scott and John Johnson who make up Eternal Ground Films from Charleston, SC. Also included is Horror Movie Film Critic Dillon Tillman, better known at Slasher Reviews, who has been an active reviewer on his YouTube channel Slasher Movie Reviews and is a main stay in popular film festivals such and SXSW, Sundance Film Festival and Fantastic Fest.

Paranormal Investigators Q&A panelists include the Emmy winning duo Unexplained Cases, Maryam the Medium and lead Paranormal Investigators for the Cambre House investigation will be Heather Escalera and the paranormal team Travelers Moon Paranormal.

Tickets are now available for the 3 day festival and include lodging in The Cambre House… If you dare!

Here is a look at what the festival has to offer:

Lodging in The Cambre House (very limited)

3 Day Festival Tickets

Single Day Tickets

Paranormal Investigation (limited to 15)

Tickets Are On Sale Now for the Haunted Horror Film & Paranormal Investigation Festival

