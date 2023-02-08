- Space Needle: The Space Needle is a 605-foot tall tower located in the Seattle Center, offering breathtaking views of the city and beyond. The tower was built for the 1962 World's Fair and has since become an iconic symbol of Seattle. Visitors can take an elevator to the top observation deck, where they can enjoy 360-degree views of the city and its surroundings.
- Pike Place Market: Pike Place Market is one of the oldest continuously operated public farmers' markets in the United States. Located in the heart of Seattle, the market features a variety of local produce, specialty foods, handmade crafts, and unique gifts. Visitors can sample fresh seafood, watch street performers, and browse through the various stalls and shops.
- Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP): MoPOP, formerly known as the Experience Music Project, is an interactive museum dedicated to contemporary popular culture. The museum features exhibits on a wide range of topics, including science fiction and fantasy, horror, and independent film. Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, see rare artifacts and memorabilia, and enjoy live music performances.
- Seattle Aquarium: The Seattle Aquarium is a public aquarium located on the waterfront of Elliott Bay. The aquarium showcases the diverse marine life of the Pacific Northwest, including sea otters, seals, sea birds, and a variety of fish species. Visitors can see the animals up close, learn about the local ecosystem, and participate in interactive exhibits and activities.
- Chihuly Garden and Glass: Chihuly Garden and Glass is a stunning exhibition showcasing the glass art of Dale Chihuly. Located in the shadow of the Space Needle, the exhibition features a variety of indoor and outdoor installations, including a glasshouse filled with suspended sculptures. Visitors can admire the vibrant colors and intricate designs of Chihuly's works and learn about the artist's unique approach to glass art.
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?
