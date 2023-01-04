To pull weeds in January, or not to pull weeds, that is the question

Common Chickweed Photo by Tim Sheppard

Such a simple question. Such a complex can of worms I pried open this morning. The short answer is yes, remove unwanted weeds before they spread or disperse seeds. This is the quick answer to manage the bank of weed seeds on your property but will not prevent other existing weed seeds from germinating. If your goal is to prevent weeds than you must know your enemy, know your soil, complete purposeful maintenance, and use smart design.

Know Your Enemy

Let’s take a close look at Common Chickweed which is an incredibly hardy winter annual weed. It is originally from Europe and can be found across America. Chickweed prefers moist shaded soil with good organic matter on the surface. It helps the soil by quickly forming a dense mat to keep the soil covered in winter months which reduces erosion. It also offers humans many benefits including the potential to reduce inflammation, soothe irritated skin and it can be consumed raw with countless salad recipes online.

Along with Chickweeds upside, there are downsides. Common Chickweed is a prolific seeder that spreads quickly forming dense mats and one plant can produce 30,000 seeds that remain viable for 30 years. Therefore, you want to ensure this weed does not disperse seeds.

Know Your Soil

All annuals and perennials play an important role in nature by improving the soil in a process known as plant succession. Weeds have a pecking order. One weed needs to improve the soil before the next can complete its function in a process that can take hundreds of years. To truly prevent Chickweed from germinating, we need to change the conditions that trigger the weed seeds to germinate. Soil tests completed by University Extensions are a great way to better understand your soil organic matter and nutrient levels.

Smart Design

Smart design is not just about the landscaped area where you mulch. Smart design covers your lawn, landscape, wooded areas, open spaces around structures and everything in between. Use soil tests along with observations from weeds to understand the various soil types on your property and to create plans that work with nature. Limit big box store solutions of pellets and spray bottles which are not sustainable and do not build healthy soil.

Remember that areas may appear separate, but they are connected by nature. Consider your lawn and your landscape. They are separate areas but weed seeds are transported by water, animals, wind and machinery. Therefore, a problem in one area will quickly spread to other parts of the property. Using edging will help to reduce weeds that spread via rhizome and stolon.

Purposeful Maintenance

It’s not what you do - it’s how you do it. Regenerative landscaping maintenance is a large topic. One meaningful change is how you pull weeds. There is a correct way, and an incorrect way, to pull weeds. The correct way involves carefully pulling back soil amendments and mulch to access the soil, using a soil knife to loosen the soil and carefully removing the entire plant without spreading weed seeds. Remember exposing any new dirt is exposing weed seeds to the conditions they may need to germinate.

To learn more about regenerative landscaping techniques, visit Soil Shepherds website or see How to Manage Common Weeds Without Chemicals.