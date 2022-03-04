Sofia's Passion for Cooking

SPATCHCOCK Roasted Cornish Hen with vegetables Recipe:

This recipe is our favorite way to roast small chickens like Cornish hens with veggies and herbs. It’s so simple and looks so fancy & juicy too. The best part is you do not need to marinate, it’s a quick and easy one-pan recipe. The SPATCHCOCK method allows the chicken to cook faster, more evenly and results in a crispier skin. You'll never want to make roast chicken another way! I’m using extra virgin olive oil for this recipe but if you are a butter lover, go ahead and use it.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is also named Sofia’s Passion for Cooking. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Method:

1. Two Cornish hens, washed & patted dry.

2. Use a pair of strong, sharp kitchen scissors and cut down either side of the spine and take it out.

3. Then press down or cut on the breast to open it out flat.

4. Pound 4 garlic cloves and 1 tsp. chopped ginger in a mortar & pestle.

5. Transfer it into a small mixing bowl.

6. Into that add:

½ tsp. turmeric powder

½ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ tsp. ground cumin

salt to taste

½ tsp. paprika or red chili powder

1 tsp. lemon juice

7. Mix them well.

8. Rub hens all over with the spice mixture inside & out.

9. Prepare your favorite vegetables. I’m using carrot, potato, onion, celery and mushrooms.

10. Take a roasting pan and toss all the veggies.

11. Place the Cornish hens on the top of the vegetables.

12. Sprinkle some dry herbs like rosemary and mint leaves on the top.

13. Drizzle some olive oil or use butter if you want.

14. Roast in your pre-heated oven at 450°F for 50-55 minutes or until you reach 165°F (instant read thermometer registers 160˚F when inserted into the thickest part of the chicken breast) or until the juices run clear.

Ingredients:

Cornish hens 2

Ginger & garlic paste 1-2 tsp.( you may use powder instead)

½ tsp. turmeric powder

½ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ tsp. ground cumin

salt to taste

½ tsp. paprika or red chili powder

1 tsp. lemon juice

Extra virgin olive oil or butter

Dry herbs

Any vegetables

This one-pan Cornish hen lunch/dinner is easy and so delicious!

Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1:20

Cuisine: American Keyword: SPATCHCOCK Cornish hen

Course: Main course Lunch/Dinner Serving 6-7 people