SPATCHCOCK Roasted Cornish Hen with vegetables Recipe:

Sofia's Passion for Cooking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3bVr_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

SPATCHCOCK Roasted Cornish Hen with vegetables Recipe:

This recipe is our favorite way to roast small chickens like Cornish hens with veggies and herbs. It’s so simple and looks so fancy & juicy too. The best part is you do not need to marinate, it’s a quick and easy one-pan recipe. The SPATCHCOCK method allows the chicken to cook faster, more evenly and results in a crispier skin. You'll never want to make roast chicken another way! I’m using extra virgin olive oil for this recipe but if you are a butter lover, go ahead and use it.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is also named Sofia’s Passion for Cooking. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

Method:

1. Two Cornish hens, washed & patted dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mz9DC_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

2. Use a pair of strong, sharp kitchen scissors and cut down either side of the spine and take it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxZjj_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOUZK_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JzQ7_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

3. Then press down or cut on the breast to open it out flat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJ8Pn_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCloe_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

4. Pound 4 garlic cloves and 1 tsp. chopped ginger in a mortar & pestle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kpdb_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

5. Transfer it into a small mixing bowl.

6. Into that add:

½ tsp. turmeric powder

½ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ tsp. ground cumin

salt to taste

½ tsp. paprika or red chili powder

1 tsp. lemon juice

7. Mix them well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwUn3_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

8. Rub hens all over with the spice mixture inside & out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYSeN_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

9. Prepare your favorite vegetables. I’m using carrot, potato, onion, celery and mushrooms.

10. Take a roasting pan and toss all the veggies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484c4U_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

11. Place the Cornish hens on the top of the vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vjhd5_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

12. Sprinkle some dry herbs like rosemary and mint leaves on the top.

13. Drizzle some olive oil or use butter if you want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbxdX_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

14. Roast in your pre-heated oven at 450°F for 50-55 minutes or until you reach 165°F (instant read thermometer registers 160˚F when inserted into the thickest part of the chicken breast) or until the juices run clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRHE2_0eSo6U7g00
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Ingredients:

Cornish hens 2

Ginger & garlic paste 1-2 tsp.( you may use powder instead)

½ tsp. turmeric powder

½ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ tsp. ground cumin

salt to taste

½ tsp. paprika or red chili powder

1 tsp. lemon juice

Extra virgin olive oil or butter

Dry herbs

Any vegetables

This one-pan Cornish hen lunch/dinner is easy and so delicious!

Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1:20

Cuisine: American Keyword: SPATCHCOCK Cornish hen

Course: Main course Lunch/Dinner Serving 6-7 people

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cornishhen# spatchcock# roasted# vegetables# recipe

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi there, I’m Sofia live in Massachusetts. I love to taste different kinds of food, create new recipes. My greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for my family! All my recipes are so easy to follow!

Lakeville, MA
343 followers

More from Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Orange Chicken Recipe

My family loves Chinese Orange Chicken. It’s so crispy and covered with a sweet orange sauce. I’ve always wanted to make it at home. After trying many times I’ve finally got it perfected and it tastes just like your favorite Chinese restaurant. Here, I’m sharing my orange chicken recipe with you. It still has the same incredible flavors my family loves and you won’t have to order take-out to enjoy it at home. It’ll definitely be a win-win recipe in your home. Try it today & let me know what you think.

Read full story

Hibachi Recipe

I love Hibachi! I am always looking forward to going to a Japanese restaurant for hibachi with my family. The way they cooked in front of you impressed me. To make this recipe, you need an outdoor Hibachi griddle or an indoor electric griddle. I recently bought a stainless-steel griddle which I can put on the top of my outdoor grill. Today I’m sharing my hibachi recipe with you. This hibachi chicken, shrimp, steak and fried rice recipe is perfectly seasoned, and tastes like it was just made at your favorite Japanese restaurant. You can see I'm using the same ingredients for all the meats that I'm cooking on this grill. I prefer using sesame oil which gives an extra flavor to this recipe. Hope you too love this recipe. This is the perfect way to make hibachi at home!

Read full story

Homemade Fish & Chips

Who doesn’t like Fish & Chips, we all love it. Of course you can get them from your favorite places, but what if you could have all the flavor and make it at home! Sounds good? The British are famous for their Fish & Chips. I tried so many times when I went to England. Today, I’m making my easy and tasty fish & chips. I’m sharing my fish recipe and will soon share my chips recipe with you. When you buy the fish you can use either fresh haddock, white fish, cod or pollock. Whatever is your preference. I’m using water to make the batter but you may use beer or carbonated water if you want. This is one of the easiest recipes you can make at home. I know you’re definitely going to enjoy this tasty recipe.

Read full story
5 comments

Copper Cleaning Tips #DIY

Copper is a cook’s best friend. Copper pans & pots bring extra beauty to your kitchen. However, a lot of people don’t know how to clean copper, so they avoid buying or using it. I love to use copper utensils at home, but I don’t like to spend too much time cleaning my copper pots. Commercial copper cleaners are available, but you can make natural cleaners from ingredients in your kitchen that are safe, effective and more affordable. There are many ways to clean copper at home but today I’m sharing the quickest way to clean your copper cups and copper bottom pans. After you see these tips, you no longer need to spend a lot of time scrubbing your copper utensils. And I bet you’ll love to use copper cookware in your kitchen after you see how easy it is to clean.

Read full story
2 comments

Butter Garlic Chicken

Butter garlic chicken is one of the most flavorful recipes in Indian cuisine. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice. The preparation is so easy and with only a few ingredients. Unlike other recipes we’re not going to add a lot of masala into it. You can adjust it to your own taste for spices. The combination of garlic & butter gives you an excellent aromatic smell which makes you want to eat more & more for sure.

Read full story
8 comments

Protein Snack Recipe

I bought this protein medley soup mix at the local grocery. It’s a blend of five lentils. I’m going to make lentil fritters out of them. In India we call it Vada. Vada is made out of yellow chickpeas or whole gram dal. But today I’m using this medley soup mix to make a tasty snack. Once you try it you’ll definitely want to make it again. The ingredients are very simple and you may have them already in your kitchen.

Read full story
1 comments

Crack open a coconut at home

I always buy fresh coconuts from the supermarket for my cooking. I crack, shred, and make coconut milk for all my recipes. I know it’s a lot of work, but I love to use fresh ingredients when I cook for my family. You can also freeze any extra. But cracking a coconut was always a big challenge for me. Most of the time I hurt my hand and spilled the coconut water when I opened them. But recently I found this easy way to crack open a coconut, so I would love to share it with you.

Read full story
4 comments

How I clean live Dungeness crabs before cooking

I’m going to show you how I clean live Dungeness crabs at home. These guys are larger than other crabs and they weigh about 2 lbs. each. 1. Just leave them under running hot water in your kitchen sink for a couple of minutes.

Read full story
9 comments

Venn Pongal Indian Recipe

Venn Pongal: Pongal is a Tamil harvest festival. It usually falls on the 14th or 15th of January each year. Venn (the Tamil word for “white”) Pongal is a popular savory dish in Tami Nadu and other South Indian homes and is typically served as a special breakfast. It is usually served with sambar and coconut chutney. Traditionally Pongal is made with newly harvested rice & moong dal as they give the best gooey texture to the dish. There are two versions of Pongal, sweet or savory. Today I’m sharing the savory version with you. The savory version is a comfort food for many South Indians as it is light on the stomach & easy to prepare. It uses just rice, split yellow moong dal, peppercorn, cumin seeds & ghee (clarified butter).

Read full story
3 comments

Pear Banana Bread

We all love Banana bread! But how about for a change with pear? Have you ever tasted Pear-Banana Bread before? Beautiful combination -super soft and pear really boosts the flavor. This moist and tender loaf of banana pear bread has hints of these two classic fruits, making for a delicious breakfast or snack! Last Fall we had so many pears from our tree. So I was making this often and my family always enjoyed my pear-banana bread. During the busy morning weekdays, there is no need to rush to make breakfast, I just make a pot of ginger tea and we have this bread. It stores well in the refrigerator for a week and freezes for up to 3 months. I bet you’ll love it! If you don’t have fresh pears handy, just use canned! But personally, I’m not a big fan of canned food.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy