Orange Chicken:

My family loves Chinese Orange Chicken. It’s so crispy and covered with a sweet orange sauce. I’ve always wanted to make it at home. After trying many times I’ve finally got it perfected and it tastes just like your favorite Chinese restaurant. Here, I’m sharing my orange chicken recipe with you. It still has the same incredible flavors my family loves and you won’t have to order take-out to enjoy it at home. It’ll definitely be a win-win recipe in your home. Try it today & let me know what you think.

This recipe is also available on NewsBreak Video. My video channel is also named Sofia’s Passion for Cooking. Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!

In a big mixing bowl combine all the following ingredients:

Chicken Breast 2 lbs.

Ground black pepper 1 tsp.

Salt 1 tsp.

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp.

Yellow corn flour ½ cup

All purpose flour 1½ cup

Egg 1

Water 2 cups

Oil 2 tsp.

Thick consistency

Add chicken and let all the ingredients get well incorporated.

Leave it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Add enough oil to deep fry the chicken.

Fry them in small batches over medium heat until golden brown.

Leave it on a paper towel.

Let's make orange sauce!

Ingredients:

Sesame oil 2 tsp.

Chili flakes 1 tsp.

Minced ginger 1 tsp.

Minced garlic 2 tsp.

Jaggery ¾ cup

Fresh orange juice 1 cup

Rice Vinegar ¼ cup

Orange zest 1 tbsp.

Soy Sauce 2 tbsp.

Corn flour 1 tbsp.

Water 2 tbsp.

In a pan add oil over medium high heat. Once it’s hot add all the ingredients except corn flour and water and mix it well.

Bring it to a boil.

Combine corn flour with water and add it to the sauce. Wait for the thick consistency.

Add fried chicken. Let all the ingredients get well incorporated.

Garnish it with some green onions.

It goes well with plain rice!

Prep Time: 15 Min Cook Time: 30 Min

Serves: 6 Course: Lunch/Dinner Cuisine: Asian