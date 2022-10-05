An Alternative to Never Having Enough Time

We’re living in an accelerating world and sometimes I feel like I’m just swept right along.

We’ve all heard that having the right friends and connections, net worth, the social networks. But for me, it goes even deeper than that ask myself. Am I doing enough? Am I accomplishing enough?

I don’t know how much this has to do with my mortality. But if I died right now, I’d like to be shit. I’m not ready.

I didn’t hit the milestones I created for myself that I invented for myself. I haven’t made it yet because I want to secure a good future and make a name for myself because I want to get ahead.

It’s weird to think that even on our worst days were all already productivity gods compared to people from the past.

No messenger could hope to ever compete with the speed of your text message. Nobody could even tell the time ultra accurately as we can now.

What’s the big rush that I see around me the anxiety that I feel bubbling up in my own chest? Considering there’s just not enough time to do it all anyway.

Even if I somehow read a book a day for the rest of my life, which isn’t going to happen. Even then I’d only absorb a drop of all human knowledge.

Most people don’t live to see their 30,000th day but even if that made me the smartest person in the world, who cares. Death is the greatest equalizer.

It is not that we have a short time to live but that we waste a lot of it. — Seneca

I feel there’s this constant push to do more and I feel like I gotta fill all my time with as many experiences as possible. I think there is a wonderful aspect to that but then there’s a part of me that feels that it is running.

Enjoy the process

One thing I’m realizing that I’m starting to see very clearly now is that I have to enjoy myself throughout the process.

The final result is something I struggle with so much because every time I try to remove something from my schedule, activity or whatnot. I always seem to fill that free space that free time with something else.

It’s like uncomfortable with free time and being bored. We’re not knowing what to do and packing every single second.

I don’t think I’m good at taking pauses which I’m sharing with you because this is part of living that Seneca talked about.

I think it’s addicting to go fast and create and put stuff out there and feel productive but that’s not everything. I don’t want to provide the answers it’s something that I’m trying to explore.

All the things that I’m trying to do, I think they’re helping but I have such a long way to go still and this is tough.

Live the moment

Working hard and pushing myself but again, none of it counts for much if I’m not living in the here and now.

It’s easy to lose sight of things and I’m seeing how overdoing it with self-imposed structure and pressure and expectation.

It actually limits my access to creativity and inspiration and the magic that sometimes accidentally happens.

Attempting to do it all isn’t going to get us anywhere. Interestingly I found that it’s super counterproductive for me and being busy is a decision and it has affected my sense of internal quiet and well-being.

I’m thinking staying busy might be one of my worst habits and it's gonna take me a long time to unlearn this one.

Don’t know if there’s a magical way of making that happen, but I’d like to propose a solution that I’m doing my best to implement instead of blaming society, other people, or the world around me.

I’m trying to remind myself to just go 5–10% slower. Take more moments to stop and breathe.

There’s absolutely nothing original or groundbreaking about that idea. The point is there’s no need to be revolutionary here.

Conclusion

It’s amazing how we fill our lives almost to the brim with every possible distraction in every possible way of ignoring, forgetting and running from the present moment.

I’m doing my best to remind myself not to sprint all the time because what’s the rush, this is life that is happening right now.