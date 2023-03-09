The Young and the Restless has always been one of the most popular daytime soap operas. Fans of the show are always on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what the characters will do next.

Young and the Restless Spoilers Adam and Victor's Deal Photo by SoapAsk

In Wednesday's episode, Victoria Newman will be at the center of the action, as she plots to double-cross Adam Newman. The tension is high as the characters navigate the corporate world, with alliances being tested and secrets being revealed.

Adam and Victor's Deal

Adam Newman will visit the ranch to meet with Victor, who offers him the opportunity to run McCall Unlimited once it's acquired. Adam agrees but stipulates that he wants to run the company independently and not answer to Victoria. Victor admits that he had the same idea and urges Adam to leave Victoria to him.

Victoria's Plan

Victoria stops by Devon Hamilton's penthouse to discuss Tucker McCall selling his company. She suspects that Ashley Abbott bought up his debt and wants to know where Devon stands on the potential purchase. Devon declines to share business details with Victoria, and she makes it clear that Tucker's company will be a curse for him. Victoria thinks it's best for everyone if she takes the lead on this.

Ashley's Cagey Behavior

Ashley remains cagey about Tucker when Abby Newman-Abbott grills her about whether he's truly acting in Devon's best interest. When Tucker arrives, he speaks with Ashley alone and suggests making the sale contingent on large-scale charitable donations to causes near and dear to her heart. Ashley gets Tucker to focus on Devon and suggests that maybe he's not trying hard enough to strike the deal.

Nate's Guilt

At Newman Media, Nate Hastings opens up to Daniel Romalotti Jr. about the destruction he caused for his family. He wants Daniel's help ending Devon and Lily Winters' lawsuit battle, but Daniel thinks it could make things worse. Later, Daniel fills Lily in on Nate's pitch, and she talks about all the big dreams she had that failed.

Victoria's Strategy

At Newman Enterprises, Victor lays down the law with Victoria, who objects to Adam running McCall Unlimited as a separate entity. Victoria complains about Victor not caring if the move is profitable and just wanting Adam to feel like the big man in charge. Nate interrupts, and Victoria insists that she always gets what she wants. She hints at pacing herself, having fun with it, and letting her opponent think they're winning before going in for the kill.

Conclusion

As the episode comes to a close, it's clear that Victoria has a few tricks up her sleeve. However, there is a possibility of twists in her plans and it might backfire on her. Fans of The Young and the Restless are sure to be glued to their screens as the drama unfolds, wondering who will come out on top in the corporate battle.

