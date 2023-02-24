Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke's Sizzling Date, Finn's Commitment

According to The Bold and the Beautiful teasers for February 23, Sheila Carter is obsessed with Deacon Sharpe.

Bill is sorry for abandoning Sheila while he closed a transaction. Bill is eager to resume their discussion. Bill wonders who is missing from Sheila's family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yA0QR_0kymYq9z00
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke's Sizzling Date, Finn's CommitmentPhoto byGetty Images

After returning to work, Paul Hollister informs Deacon about his visit to Forrester Creations. Krista has helped Katherine Kelly Lang's character Brooke Logan arrange her dinner engagement. Taylor inquires if Brooke can recall having pleasure.

Bill Spencer's Forgiveness Vow

Bill wants them to be honest, so he questions why Sheila left and what happened to her. Sheila explains to Bill that she wanted to give her son and grandson a piece of her good fortune.

You cannot break those bonds, according to Sheila. Sheila questions whether she will ever be able to communicate with her son and grandchild again. According to Sheila, Finn was ready to give her an opportunity.

They would already be dating if Sheila had been more patient. According to Sheila, Finn is a good guy who is descended from her. Bill claims that even individuals like them contribute to global peace.

They suffered so much from Sheila's suffering. Sheila would do anything to get back in touch with her boy. Sheila informs Bill that, as opposed to before, when Finn looked at her with optimism and curiosity, he now does so with hatred.

Between love and hate, according to Bill, there is a thin line. Bill promised Sheila he would buy her anything to cheer her up.

Bill pledges to facilitate healing. Sheila questions Bill's advice to let him handle it. Bill assures Sheila and Finn they will be reunited.

John Finnegan is very possessive of his family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Li Finnegan pays Finn a call. "Steffy really desires this," says Finn.

Since discovering that Sheila was his biological mother, Finn has developed a strong sense of protectiveness toward everyone in his life, including Douglas. Sheila's freedom hasn't made Li any less enraged.

Finn declares he will take any necessary action to keep Sheila away from him and his loved ones. There was a moment when Finn believed he and Sheila might get along.

Finn had heard the tales but hadn't personally encountered Sheila's craziness. Sheila won't ever be a part of Finn's or his son's lives, he vows. Li is assured by Finn that Sheila will never come close to him or his kid.

The Engagement between Brooke Logan and Paul Hollister Starts

Hollis queries Deacon about whether or not he objects to Brooke and Hollis going out. When Brooke attempted to postpone her date, Taylor gave her encouragement. Brooke is told by Taylor that this is just for amusement.

This might start a brand-new book for Brooke. Hollis is reminded by Deacon that Brooke is not just any attractive older lady. Taylor admires Brooke's dress as she displays it for him. Brooke is complimented on her appearance by Taylor. Brooke has this because she has devoted a lot of time to supporting Ridge.

Taylor is conscious that tonight will be enjoyable. When their date is over, Brooke assures them she will call. Once there, Hollis is astounded by Brooke's look. Taylor's assistance is appreciated by Hollis. Hollis is taken aback by Brooke's beverage selection.

Taylor offers her reasons. A salute is made by Hollis and Brooke. This is all very unexpected, according to Brooke. Years ago, Hollis began to idolize Brooke, but he was unable to approach her because she was with Ridge.

Make sure to keep up with everything that B&B is doing right now. For spoilers, news, and developments on The Bold and the Beautiful, check back frequently.

Only time will reveal the truth. Watch for the upcoming B&B show.

