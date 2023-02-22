Young and Restless Spoilers: Sally Spectra explosive discovery is revealed in the latest spoilers

The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, February 21, 2023, have a truly historic day for Sally Spectra.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra will face a problem when she discovers her child's father. Sally Spectra, a former employee of Newman Media, is a few weeks pregnant. Sally is in a relationship With NICK at present.

Sally Spectra's captivating revelation that's sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seat

Chloe, Nick, Victoria, and Sharon - basically, everyone except for Adam—know that Sally is expecting.

Viewers can't wait to find out what's next for the young Redhead in the soap as she approaches closer to finding who the real father of her baby is.

Highlights from the Young and the Restless Spoilers

Sally Spectra is a little bit in over her head. She didn't intend to become pregnant, but now she is. Given the kind of parental examples she had—they truly didn't know how to raise their children—she has been quite worried about whether or not she would even be a good mother.

Then there's the minor issue of her having slept with two different guys throughout the window of opportunity for conception. They are brothers who have little true affection for one another, making matters worse. She is currently dating Nick, who is her ex-boyfriend Adam.

Spoilers for Young & the Restless: Flashbacks

She hasn't even told Adam that she is expecting; she and Nick are currently awaiting the results of the paternity test. Nick recently confided in his sister Victoria that he felt as though Christian, Sage, and Adam were going through everything with him all over again. That type of feeling is present in this circumstance without a doubt.

Y&R Spoilers: DNA test Results

Once Sally receives the results of her DNA test, she is forced to consider her relationships with Nick and Adam. It's hard to imagine that the child, who we expect to be a girl, is not Adam's because, if it was Nick's, Adam wouldn't even be present.

Final Thoughts

In the Young and the Restless upcoming episode's obvious question is whether the paternity tests are accurate or whether they were switched, as is so common in Genoa City. The upcoming episode of the show is eagerly expected by fans.

