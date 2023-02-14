Sonya Eddy will be missed at General Hospital

Epiphany Johnson's famous on-screen partner Sonya Eddy passed away at the age of 55. The General Hospital cast and crew expressed their sorrow over Eddy's passing, and show producer Frank Valentini acknowledged that he was "heartbroken" upon learning of Sonya's passing.

Eddy's cause of death has not yet been made public in full. Eddy started working at General Hospital in 2006 and appeared in nearly 550 episodes of the venerable television soap opera. Having swiftly established herself as a fan favorite, Epiphany Johnson, a head nurse, many General Hospital viewers were stunned and devastated to learn of her passing.

Sonya Eddy Storyline

General Hospital, an ABC soap drama, featured a fictional character named Nurse Epiphany Johnson. She was the mother of the late Stan Johnson, a mob employee of the late Jason Morgan and Sonny Corinthos.

Since the character's introduction on March 3, 2006, Sonya Eddy has played the role. It was initially a one-day position. Epiphany has served as the hospital's chief nurse.

Epiphany was found to have type II diabetes in 2016, it was reported. Because Bobbie has the same issue, no one was aware until she confided in her.

Sonya Eddy's last Breath

Octavia Spencer reported on December 20th, 2022 that Eddy had died on December 19th, 2022 from an infection brought on by surgery.

The General Hospital cast released a statement in memory of Sonya Eddy, which said, "General Hospital' is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character... the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson... and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our 'GH' family when she joined the show in 2006."

Page Six was informed further about the passing of Eddy by executive producer Frank Valentini. He added, "The lights in the hub of the nurses' station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."

SoapAsk extends our sincere condolences to her family, friends, and fans on behalf of the entire 'GH' cast and crew.

