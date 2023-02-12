The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers February 13-17: Young Douglas' Decision

The latest spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful promise to shake things up as young Douglas plays favorites between Thomas and Hope, and his decision could have far-reaching consequences.

This week's episodes offer plenty of drama, tension, and unexpected turns as various characters face challenges and make difficult decisions.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Photo by SoapAsk

Read on to find out what's in store for your favorite Bold and Beautiful characters and get ready for an exciting week of this beloved soap opera.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers for the Following Week of February 13 To February 17

The Bold The Beautiful Spoilers for February 13, Monday

Deacon calls Shiela as a bluff. She has a strange reaction on her face when she heard that. Meanwhile, young Douglas is given the opportunity to play favorites between Thomas and Hope. His decision shakes everyone's world and promises far-reaching consequences.

The Bold And Beautiful Spoilers for February 14, Tuesday

Liam confronts Thomas for putting Douglas in a bad position, which leads to tension between them. The Forresters and Logans become divided once again, with old rivalries and resentments resurfacing.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers for February 15, Wednesday

A temporary solution is proposed to a difficult situation, but it remains to be seen whether it will work out in the long run. The characters face challenges and must make difficult decisions as tensions run high.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers for February 16, Thursday

Thomas requests a second chance from Eric, but it is unclear whether he will get it. Meanwhile, Douglas, Liam, and Hope share a poignant family moment that could bring them closer together.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers for February 17, Friday

Eric and Steffy put Thomas in check and offer him some tough love. Meanwhile, Taylor and Brooke band together in the best interest of Douglas, showing that even old rivals can come together when faced with a common cause.

Moments In Minutes

This week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful promise to be full of drama, tension, and unexpected twists as the characters face new challenges and must make difficult decisions.

Young Douglas' decision promises to have far-reaching consequences and puts everyone on edge. Fans of this beloved soap opera won't want to miss a moment of the action as the drama unfolds.

