Jeremy's Vengeful Return: The Plot to Take Down Jack and Diane

During the week of February 13th, there is gossip everywhere that James Hyde’s character Jeremy Stark is about to make a comeback on the set of Y & R. Jeremy would be determined to exact retribution and would not leave until Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins were destroyed.

Jeremy on The Young and the Restless Photo by Getty Images

When Chance Chancellor arrested Jeremy for grand theft, viewers last saw him. Victor Newman and Nikki Newman’s condo was broken into by Jack, who also took one of Nikki's cherished necklaces. They blamed Jeremy for the crime. Now that Jeremy has been released from prison, he is eager to exact revenge on his ex-girlfriend and her new crime partner, Jack.

Jeremy Returns with Plannings Plottings

Jeremy discovers Diane and Jack's new relationship status upon his return to Genoa City. He comes to the realization that Diane had a perfect life and he was in jail for a false crime. He then makes the decision to exact revenge on Jack and Diane.

Jeremy is aware that Jack set him up. He is aware that he only took that action because Diane warned him that Jeremy posed a threat to her safety. Jeremy hasn't shown any harmful behavior yet, despite Diane warning Jack and Kyle Abbott that the felon is a threat.

Victor Threatens Jeremy

Victor meets with Jeremy to make a threat after learning that he has returned to town. Victor advises Jeremy to leave town because he doesn't want his family to worry about what he might do next. He adds that he is concerned that Jeremy would plot against him because his wife planned to send Diane away with the help of Phyllis Summers and Ashley Abbott.

Jeremy tells Victor that he doesn't care about him or his family. He returned to exact revenge on Jack and Diane for falsely accusing him. Victor is informed that he will not leave the city until Jack and Diane have paid for putting him up.

What do you think Y&R viewers, will Victor join forces with Jeremy to battle Jack? Keep watching Young and the Restless during the week. In the space provided below for comments, kindly let me know what you think. Don't forget to follow me if you want to read more TV news, rumors, and casting announcements!

