Bold and Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor’s Concerning Mental Health, Brooke and Taylor’s Pact

“B & B” fans hold on to your excitement Because the episode airing on Thursday, February 9th is set to be filled with lots of dramas and unexpected twists.

Taylor’s Concerning Mental Health, Brooke and Taylor’s Pact Photo by Getty Images

In this episode, Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes make a deal. Meanwhile, Douglas Forrester finds himself in a precarious situation as a result of Thomas Forrester's bombshell. Discover what happens in the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera by continuing to read.

Taylor Hayes’ Mental Health Crisis

Brooke was the recipient of Steffy Forrester Finnegan's foul mood. Concerns for her mother have truly been on Steffy's mind.

However, Taylor started writing a confession when she went to the beach home by herself. Taylor then seized a medication bottle.

Brooke Logan’s Pact

Steffy turned to Brooke for assistance in the interim. At that point, Brooke visited Taylor at home. The written confession and subsequently the drugs were found by Brooke. Brooke eventually located Taylor. Fans can anticipate Brooke and Taylor to make a deal for the future on Thursday, February 9.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Los Angeles will start hearing about Thomas' bombshell. Thomas' request for exclusive custody of Douglas will still have Hope Logan Spencer in a state of shock.

On Thursday, February 9, Douglas will find himself in a difficult situation due to Thomas' custody dispute. Most likely, Thomas will ask Douglas whether he prefers to live with Hope, Liam Spencer, and Beth Spencer.

Douglas, however, is in love with them both, therefore it will be painful to see the little lad have to make this choice.

B&B Spoilers – Thursday, February 9

Some supporters believe Thomas would seek retribution by pursuing Sheila Carter. So, in the coming weeks, we'll have to see if that notion holds true.

On Thursday, February 9, what particular narrative are you most forward to seeing? What do you think will happen in the custody dispute between Thomas and Hope? What awaits Brooke, Taylor, Steffy, Liam, Douglas, and the other characters in the future? Post your comments with your ideas. Keep watching to find out what happens next, just in case.

For spoilers, news, and updates on The Bold and the Beautiful, check back frequently.

Wrap Up

The latest episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" promises to be full of surprises, twists, and drama. Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes make a deal. Meanwhile, Douglas Forrester finds himself in a precarious situation as a result of Thomas Forrester's bombshells. Followers who believe that Thomas might seek retribution by pursuing Sheila Carter are just some of the storylines to keep an eye out for.

Douglas will find himself in a difficult situation due to Thomas' custody dispute. Most likely, he will ask Douglas whether he prefers to live with Hope, Liam Spencer, and Beth Spencer. On the other hand, Steffy’s mind is boggled by her mothers' Mental health.

Don't miss out on the action-packed episode.