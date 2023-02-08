The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Is Krista Allen Exiting from Bold and Beautiful?

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Taylor Hayes might leave town if her marriage to Ridge Forrester doesn't work out. Before they could officially become man and wife, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's Steffy Forrester dropped a bombshell: Thomas Forrester, not Brooke Logan, had called CPS.

Steffy said, "I used Douglas Forrester's phone," when Ridge questioned how he was able to do it. Douglas played the recording from the voice-changing app. Although Thomas sounded like Brooke.

The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers– Krista Under Fire

Ridge will discover that Taylor was aware of the CPS lie before the nuptials.

When neither one spoke, Steffy was forced to come clean. She wished for her parents to get remarried, but she was unable to remain silent since if they did, their marriage would be founded on a lie.

Ridge will be furious with Taylor for lying. He will hold her partially accountable for hiding this information from him.

B&B Spoilers – Will Krista Allen Leave Town?

Taylor must make a decision about her future. Ridge will finally meet Brooke, who is his destiny, according to B&B spoilers. Taylor will be devastated once Brooke once more wins Ridge.

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Taylor might think about leaving town, but it's unlikely that she'll ever do it. She'll want to stay and support Thomas.

One online rumor claims that Taylor momentarily departs the city with Thomas. She might be aware of a facility that can assist him.

Wrapping Up

Taylor is aware that Thomas will lose everything he has worked for because of this deception. He can lose both the custody of his son and his job at Forrester Creations. If Donna Logan finds out about his plan to remove her sister from Ridge's life, Eric Forrester might decide to kick him out.

What will occur next with Taylor remains to be seen. According to B&B rumors, she won't be departing anytime soon. To make it more difficult for Brooke and Ridge to reconcile, the writers need her to remain.

B&B followers, do you anticipate Thomas and Taylor leaving the area following the wedding? Continue to watch Bold and the Beautiful, which is currently streaming on Paramount Plus and airing every week on CBS.

