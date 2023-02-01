How Old Is Carly on General Hospital? Uncovering Carly's True Age on GH

At General Hospital, Carly's age is exposed. Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman) and the late John Durant are the parents of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) (ex-Corbin Bernson).

Spoilers for General Hospital- Carly Corinthos Comes to Port Charles

General Hospital reveals spoilers you might definitely refer to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) as the ultimate of "ride or die elegance." There is nothing she wouldn't sacrifice for her husband Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), her family, her loved ones, and of course the "family business" of trying to maintain the cleanliness of Port Charles' crime-ridden streets.

She has lived in this fictitious town long enough to have witnessed plenty of heartbreak, loss, misery, depression, and despair, so she is also someone who is wise enough to avoid getting lost on the wrong side of the streets.

In addition, there have been many happy recollections between the bad days and the good ones. But because Carly has been around for such a long time, a lot of people are left wondering how strong Carly is in General Hospital. Fortunately, you can find the solution right here!

General Hospital Spoilers: How Old Is Carly on GH?

Carly Corinthos is an undoubtedly stunningly attractive woman. It makes sense why Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and Sonny had been at war over her for so long. Along with that, Steve Burton (Jason Morgan), her "best buddy," has been clinging to her and won't leave her side.

Carly's stunningly vibrant blue eyes, dazzling style, and of course her perfectly coiffed blonde hair all contribute to her beauty. Carly has the "mob's wife" look down to a T, according to many General Hospital fans. She consistently exudes subtle glamour from head to toe, yet there isn't a day that goes by when she doesn't.

On November 5, 1973, in Jacksonville, Florida, Carly Corinthos was born. She is the offspring of the late lawyer John Durant and Bobbie Spencer, whose one-night encounter gave birth to her. She had never imagined herself in her current situation or as the wife of a crime boss, for that matter.

Yet, she is present. Carly Corinthos is 47 years old, and even while that may seem like a young age for someone who has experienced so much in life including the loss of her son, Morgan Corinthos she still has a lot of life left to live.

After a fight between Carly and Tony, she sleeps with A.J. Quartermaine (ex-Sean Kanan). Tony makes threats to take Carly's unborn kid away when she becomes pregnant. A.J. denies having slept with Carly, and she informs Tony that Jason Morgan is the rightful parent of the kid (ex-Steve Burton). After giving birth to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), Carly immediately departs the area.

As soon as Michael is born, Jason must consent to a procedure that will save his life. Michael spent his first year of life being raised by Jason as well. Eventually, Robin Scorpio (formerly Kimberly McCullough) reveals Michael's father's identity. Michael is later adopted by Carly's husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Carly Corinthos was an adult when she arrived, according to GH spoilers Carly arrived in Port Charles at the age of 22. Carly was old enough to be aware of the methods she was using, yet she was still adamant about getting her way.

For years, Carly was the girl that everyone wanted to despise. After some time, though, Carly had largely atoned for her mistakes. Carly's biggest arguments included ladies who were close to Jason.

However, when Sam discovered she was expecting Sonny's daughter, Jason was planning to wed Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) in order to rescue Carly's marriage.

Spoilers for General Hospital: Carly Corinthos doesn't act her age

Carly, a character in General Hospital, can occasionally appear much younger than her actual age of 48. Carly frequently makes moral errors that leave her in a terrible mess. Jason used to be there all the time to save Carly from the fire, but he's gone now.

Carly has concealed information from others that should have been shared and has followed some erroneous advice given to her by well-meaning individuals.

Carly, however, is devoted to her family and will go to any lengths to ensure their security. To shield her family from the other gangster skulking around Port Charles, Carly even wed her best friend.

Most of the women in Port Charles are aware of Carly's power, and she is unquestionably a force to be reckoned with. But now, Carly gets along with the two ladies she formerly detested the most.

