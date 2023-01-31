The Sultry and Mysterious Lucy Coe: A Look into the Iconic General Hospital Character

If you're a fan of the long-running soap opera General Hospital, then you're likely familiar with the character of Lucy Coe.

Lucy Coe on General Hospital Photo by SoapAsk

She first appeared on the show in 1985 and has been a recurring presence ever since, becoming one of the most iconic characters in the series' history. But who is Lucy Coe, and what makes her so captivating?

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the character, her backstory, and her impact on the show.

Background and Early Life:

Lucy Coe is a fictional character in the popular American opera General Hospital. She is known for her over-the-top personality, love of men, and scheming nature. She was first introduced in 1985 and was portrayed by actress Lynn Herring.

Lucy is the daughter of wealthy businessman Edward Quartermaine and was raised in high society. She is also the half-sister of Tracy Quartermaine and Jeff Webber. She attended the prestigious Rosewood School for Girls and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Love Life and Relationships:

Lucy is known for her love life and her many relationships. One of her most notable relationships was with Kevin Collins, a psychiatrist at General Hospital. They were together for several years and had a son named Kevin Collins Jr.

She also had relationships with other notable characters, such as Scott Baldwin, and most recently, she was briefly engaged to Kevin's twin brother, Ryan Chamberlain.

Professional Life:

Lucy has had a varied professional life throughout her time at General Hospital. She has worked as a fashion designer, a model, and a fashion editor. She also worked at General Hospital as a nurse and later as the hospital's public relations director.

Impact on the Show:

Lucy Coe has been a recurring character in General Hospital for decades, and in that time, she has become one of the most iconic characters in the series. She is known for her over-the-top personality, love of men, and scheming nature.

She has been involved in many storylines throughout the years, including her relationships with various characters, her work at the hospital, and her involvement in the Quartermaine family's business dealings.

Final Thoughts!

In conclusion, Lucy Coe is an unforgettable character in the General Hospital. She is a woman of many talents and a schemer who is not afraid to go after what she wants. Her love, professional life, and impact on the show are why she is one of the most iconic characters in General Hospital's history.

If you haven't had a chance to watch her on the show, you should check it out and see what all the fuss is about!