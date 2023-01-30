General Hospital Spoilers: Two Lives at Risk in General Hospital!

General Hospital spoilers, Willow Tait is fighting to preserve both herself and her unborn child, and her life is in danger.

Her loved ones are anxiously awaiting for her to awaken at General Hospital. This week on the ABC sudser, Willow experiences a complete shift.

Spoilers for General Hospital: Two Lives at Risk! Photo by Getty Images

In these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, two lives are in danger. Everyone comes together and prays for the best as Willow gets ready to deliver her baby early in the hopes of using their stem cells to save her own life. Who will endure?

Sonny tells Nina some good news as Willow, who is scared and anxious, is lying in the operation room with Michael holding her hand.

He says, "There could be a way to save Willow's life. Nina was heartbroken to learn that she wasn't a bone marrow match, but experienced hope for the first time in a while. Willow won't accept Nina as her mother for a very long time, even if she manages to survive.

Josslyn is also concerned for the infant of her brother's bride. She can thankfully cry on Dex's reassuring shoulder.

She fears, "What if she doesn't wake up?" Drew comes to the hospital and assumes the worst after observing Carly's expression. He inquires, "Did Willow have a setback."

Dex Offers Joss Support in the Hospital

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) receives assistance from her new boyfriend Dex Heller when everyone is at GH (Evan Hofer). Joss is concerned that Willow might not awaken this week.

Dex is there for her, of course. He now faces more serious issues, though, as Sonny continues to investigate his past. The mob boss might not like what he learns about Dex soon, too.

In order to collect stem cells from the placenta and umbilical cord, Willow must deliver her child early. Her child may be the only compatible donor who can save her life in the absence of any other candidates. Even though it's a risky choice, it's the only one remaining at this point.

Will both Willow and her child live?

Check out this preview of the next GH emotional week. GH is altering lives this week. Watch the ABC soap daily to discover if Willow Tait and her infant daughter survive the operation.