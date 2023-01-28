Days of our Lives Spoilers January 30 to February 3: Marlena, Kayla, and Kate grapple with their fate

Get the latest spoilers for the popular soap opera, DOOL, for the upcoming week. Find out what happens as Marlena encounters a familiar face, Gabi manipulates Li and Stefan's revenge plot.

Days of our Lives Spoilers January 30 to February 3 Photo by Getty Images

Are you ready for another round of drama, suspense, and romance on Days of Our Lives?

The upcoming episodes from Monday, January 30 to Friday, February 3 promise to keep you on the edge of your seat with unexpected twists and turns.

Here's a sneak peek of what you can expect.

Fans of the popular soap opera, Days of Our Lives, are in for a treat as the upcoming episodes will keep them hooked with a series of unexpected twists and turns.

From Gabi's manipulation of Li to Marlena's encounter with a familiar face, the next week's episodes are filled with drama, suspense, and romance.

Stefan receives an unexpected call from Vivian

In the episode airing on Monday, January 30, Stefan receives a surprise call from Vivian, who is back in Salem with a twist.

What will be the surprise?? Will it make everyone’s mouth wide open??

Let’s see…

But, I hope, this unexpected development is sure to leave fans wondering what Vivian's return has in store for Stefan's revenge plot.

Gabi fears her plan to deprogram Stefan has backfired

On Wednesday, February 1, Gabi's plan to deprogram Stefan takes an unexpected turn as she fears that her scheme may have backfired.

Will Gabi be able to fix the situation before it's too late?

Who knows? Only time will decide. But, let’s hope for the best.

Steve stuns John and Roman with his plan for Orpheus

Friday, February 3, episode promises to be a rollercoaster ride as Steve stuns John and Roman with his plan for Orpheus.

Will they support Steve's plan or will they try to stop him? Whatever but I guess, Steve is strong and ready to execute his plan as it is.

What do you think?

Marlena, Kayla, and Kate grapple with their fate

Marlena, Kayla, and Kate find themselves in a difficult situation as they grapple with their fate.

Will they be able to overcome the obstacles they face or will they be defeated? I guess, they were now used to these struggles. How long it will last? Fans are waiting to see the happy faces again. Will it happen? Hopefully, YES…

But, when will it happen? Ridiculous! Only the Days Of Our Lives team knows.

Sarah is revolted to learn Xander spent the night with Gwen

Sarah is left horrified when she learns that Xander spent the night with Gwen.

Will Sarah be able to forgive Xander or will their marriage be over? Fans are awaiting for Sarah to forgive Xander. Let’s see it in next week's episode.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives are filled with drama, suspense, and romance that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Be sure to tune in from Monday, January 30 to Friday, February 3, to catch all the action.