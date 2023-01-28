General Hospital Recaps: Willow and Michael's Early Delivery Plans

As the residents of Port Charles wake up to a new day, Drew and Carly start the day by discussing the insider trading accusations they are facing.

Willow and Michael's Early Delivery Plans Photo by Getty Images

While Drew reassures Carly that he has no regrets about their relationship, Carly reminds him that they can't go public due to the accusations.

Willow and Michael's Early Delivery Plans

Meanwhile, Carly receives a call from Sonny about Willow, who is in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Carly learns that Nina is not a match for Willow, and she becomes emotional, knowing that Willow's health is deteriorating.

Victor's Search for His Son

At the Metro Court, Victor is on the phone, discussing the flooding of the catacombs and the search for his son. He orders a team to get down there and find his son, no matter how dangerous it is.

He later runs into Alexis, and she asks about his nephew, Nikolas. He admits to being disappointed in him, and Alexis assumes it's because of the child he had with Esme.

The Death of Valentin

Laura arrives and lashes out at Victor, telling him he has gone too far this time. She explains that she has just been in touch with the Paris authorities and Valentin is dead.

Alexis is stunned, and Laura explains that three bodies have been found in the flooded catacombs, one of which has been identified as Valentin. While the other two haven't been identified, one is a female, but there is a possibility that Anna survived.

Martin and Lucy's Reunion

Martin steps into the elevator and thinks about last Christmas with Lucy. When the doors open, Martin tells someone, “You have been ignoring my calls which I do not appreciate!”

The person grabs him by his jacket. Felicia and Robert lead a blindfolded Martin to a cabin where Anna waits for them inside.

They take the blindfold off, and Lucy rushes out and into Martin’s arms. Valentin also emerges, and Martin says, “At last this nightmare is over.” Valentin says, “Not quite, there is the matter of my death.”

The Plot to Take Down Victor

As Lucy and Martin run off to the bedroom to reunite, Anna, Felicia, Robert, and Valentin discuss the plan to take down Victor. Felicia warns them that this plan will hurt many who care about Valentin, so can he live with this on his conscience?

Anna says Alexis and Laura are in on this, and there is a plan to handle Charlotte.

Overall, the episode of General Hospital was filled with new developments, including Willow and Michael's early delivery plans, Victor's search for his son, the death of Valentin, Martin and Lucy's reunion, and the plot to take down Victor.

As the story continues to unfold, fans can expect more drama and twists in the coming episodes.