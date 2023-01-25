The Bold and the Beautiful Recap January 25: Hope Gets Bad News, Thomas Has a Bit of Hope, and Deacon Grills Sheila

The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers Photo by Getty Images

On yesterday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, fans were treated to a mix of drama, tension, and romance. The episode focused on the characters of Hope, Steffy, Thomas, Zende, Paris, and Deacon.

Hope and Steffy Discuss Sheila and the Future of the Hope For the Future Line

The episode begins with Hope and Steffy sitting in the main office at Forrester Creations, anxiously waiting for the reviews to come in on the first Hope For the Future line that wasn’t designed by Thomas.

They discuss the recent events with Sheila and how keeping their children safe from her is their top priority. They also talk about Thomas and how disappointed Steffy is in him for not reaching out to her.

Thomas and Paris' chemistry and potential triangle

Meanwhile, Thomas has been staying with Paris since he was kicked out by his family.

As they discuss their new living arrangement, it becomes clear that there is chemistry between them. Paris is supportive of Thomas, and they agree it’s nice to have one another’s back. This could potentially lead to a triangle between Thomas, Paris, and Zende.

Zende's struggles with designing in Thomas' shadow

In the design studio, Eric and Zende discuss Zende's newest designs for the Hope For the Future line. Zende admits he still feels as if he’s designing in Thomas’ shadow.

In the main office, Hope admits to Steffy that Thomas captured the essence of the line in a way no one else has been able to.

The reviews for the new Hope For the Future line and Thomas' reaction

The reviews for the new Hope For the Future line come in, and they are not great. Hope reads from the review that Eric and Zende’s line is “a far cry from the artistry and creative innovation under Thomas Forrester.”

Thomas takes this as an opportunity to suggest that his family will soon be begging him to come back and save the day.

Deacon and Sheila's reunion and their chemistry

Deacon, the new owner of Il Giardino, is testing different pizzas when Sheila walks in. They banter and catch up. Deacon admits he thought Sheila was a loon bound for prison, and she suggests “Daddy” never count her out.

Deacon replies, “Daddy won’t, ever again,” and as much chemistry as these two have, the whole “Daddy” thing is creepy.

Overall, the episode was filled with drama, tension, and romance. The characters of Hope, Steffy, Thomas, Zende, Paris, and Deacon all had their moments to shine, and fans can look forward to seeing where their storylines will lead in the coming episodes.

Stay tuned for more soap updates.