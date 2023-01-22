Ridge Forrester: The Prodigal Son Returns to The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge is coming back Photo by Getty Images

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, brace yourselves for some exciting news! The prodigal son, Ridge Forrester, is returning to the popular soap opera. After a brief hiatus, actor Thorsten Kaye will again grace our screens as an iconic character.

Ridge has been a staple in the show for years, known for his fashion empire, dramatic love life, and tumultuous relationships with his family. With his return, fans can expect to see more of the character's signature charm, passion, and drama.

Background and Early Life:

Ridge Forrester, born in Los Angeles, California, is the eldest son of Eric and Stephanie Forrester, the founders of the luxury fashion brand Forrester Creations. Growing up in a privileged and wealthy family, Ridge was exposed to the fashion industry at a young age and quickly developed a passion for it.

He was mentored by his father and became the creative director of Forrester Creations, where he established himself as a talented designer and businessman.

Love Life:

Ridge has had a tumultuous love life throughout the series. He has been married multiple times, most notably to Taylor Hayes, Brooke Logan, and Caroline Spencer.

His relationship with Brooke has been a recurring storyline throughout the show, with the two characters having an on-again, off-again relationship. Their love story is one of the show's most iconic and has been a source of drama for many years. With Ridge's return, fans can expect to see more of their love story unfold.

Relationships with Family:

Ridge has always had a complicated relationship with his family. He has had a strained relationship with his mother, Stephanie, due to her interference in his personal life. He also had a rift with his father, Eric, over the running of Forrester Creations.

Despite their differences, Ridge has always been fiercely loyal to his family and their business. With his return, fans can expect to see more of Ridge's relationships with his family and how they have changed over time.

Return to Forrester Creations:

With Ridge's return to the show, fans can expect to see him back in the fashion world. The character is known for his creativity and passion for design, and his return to Forrester Creations is sure to bring new and exciting storylines.

Fans can expect to see Ridge take the reins of the company once again and bring new life to the brand.

Final Thoughts!

Ridge Forrester is a beloved character on The Bold and the Beautiful, and his return is sure to bring excitement to the show. With Thorsten Kaye back in the role, fans can expect to see more of Ridge's charm, passion, and drama.

From his love life to his relationships with his family, Ridge's return is sure to bring new and exciting storylines.

So, don't miss out on the prodigal son's return. Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to see Ridge Forrester back in action.