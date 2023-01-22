Ridge Forrester: The Prodigal Son Returns to The Bold and the Beautiful

SoapAsk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAQh6_0kNVNpob00
Ridge is coming backPhoto byGetty Images

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, brace yourselves for some exciting news! The prodigal son, Ridge Forrester, is returning to the popular soap opera. After a brief hiatus, actor Thorsten Kaye will again grace our screens as an iconic character.

Ridge has been a staple in the show for years, known for his fashion empire, dramatic love life, and tumultuous relationships with his family. With his return, fans can expect to see more of the character's signature charm, passion, and drama.

Background and Early Life:

Ridge Forrester, born in Los Angeles, California, is the eldest son of Eric and Stephanie Forrester, the founders of the luxury fashion brand Forrester Creations. Growing up in a privileged and wealthy family, Ridge was exposed to the fashion industry at a young age and quickly developed a passion for it.

He was mentored by his father and became the creative director of Forrester Creations, where he established himself as a talented designer and businessman.

Love Life:

Ridge has had a tumultuous love life throughout the series. He has been married multiple times, most notably to Taylor Hayes, Brooke Logan, and Caroline Spencer.

His relationship with Brooke has been a recurring storyline throughout the show, with the two characters having an on-again, off-again relationship. Their love story is one of the show's most iconic and has been a source of drama for many years. With Ridge's return, fans can expect to see more of their love story unfold.

Relationships with Family:

Ridge has always had a complicated relationship with his family. He has had a strained relationship with his mother, Stephanie, due to her interference in his personal life. He also had a rift with his father, Eric, over the running of Forrester Creations.

Despite their differences, Ridge has always been fiercely loyal to his family and their business. With his return, fans can expect to see more of Ridge's relationships with his family and how they have changed over time.

Return to Forrester Creations:

With Ridge's return to the show, fans can expect to see him back in the fashion world. The character is known for his creativity and passion for design, and his return to Forrester Creations is sure to bring new and exciting storylines.

Fans can expect to see Ridge take the reins of the company once again and bring new life to the brand.

Final Thoughts!

Ridge Forrester is a beloved character on The Bold and the Beautiful, and his return is sure to bring excitement to the show. With Thorsten Kaye back in the role, fans can expect to see more of Ridge's charm, passion, and drama.

From his love life to his relationships with his family, Ridge's return is sure to bring new and exciting storylines.

So, don't miss out on the prodigal son's return. Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to see Ridge Forrester back in action.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful# Soap Operas# Ridge Forrester# Thorsten Kaye# theboldandthebeautiful

Comments / 12

Published by

SoapAsk goal is to be the ultimate destination for soap opera fans. Stay informed with daily spoilers, recaps, updates, and join our community for in-depth coverage and fan discussions.

New York, NY
1K followers

More from SoapAsk

Uncovering the Mystery of Drake Hogestyn: The Iconic Character of 'Days of Our Lives

For over three decades, Drake Hogestyn has captivated audiences as one of the most iconic characters on the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives." From his humble beginnings as a struggling artist to his rise as a powerful businessman and patriarch, Drake's journey has been filled with drama, romance, and intrigue. But who is Drake Hogestyn, and what makes him such a beloved and enduring character?

Read full story

Uncovering the Mystery of Austin Gatlin Holt: General Hospital's Intriguing Newcomer

General Hospital fans, brace yourselves for an exciting new addition to the cast – Austin Gatlin Holt. This mysterious character has already caused quite a stir among viewers, and for good reason.

Read full story
7 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap January 25: Hope Gets Bad News, Thomas Has a Bit of Hope, and Deacon Grills Sheila

On yesterday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, fans were treated to a mix of drama, tension, and romance. The episode focused on the characters of Hope, Steffy, Thomas, Zende, Paris, and Deacon.

Read full story
3 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap January 23, 2023: Deacon Makes a Huge Announcement

Monday, January 23, 2023, was another dramatic day on the popular soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. In the episode, viewers watched as Hope delivered the shocking news to Deacon, Bill became emotional, and Brooke put Sheila and Bill on notice.

Read full story
3 comments

General Hospital Recap January 23, 2023: Heather Unsettled as Sam Offers to Support Esme, Nikolas Summons to Wyndemere

General Hospital Recap January 23, 2023Photo byGetty Images. On the latest episode of General Hospital, viewers were taken on a whirlwind of emotions as the characters dealt with new developments in their relationships and personal lives.

Read full story

The Sultry and Mysterious Gabi Hernandez: A Closer Look at the Days of Our Lives Fan Favorite

The Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running soap operas on American television, is known for its complex and dynamic characters. Gabi Hernandez Days of our LivesPhoto byGetty Images.

Read full story

A Critic's Perspective on The Bold and the Beautiful: A Repetitive and Unsatisfying Storyline

As fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' know, every viewer has their own opinion on the long-running soap opera. Recently, a critic sat down to watch the show for five days, taking note of the good, the bad, and everything in between. The result is a review that offers a candid critique of the show's recent storylines.

Read full story
11 comments

Is Hunter King Coming Back On Young and Restless?

Hunter King, played by actress Allison Lanier, has become a fan-favorite on the long-running soap opera, The Young and The Restless. Her portrayal of Summer Newman has been impressive, and fans can't get enough of her on-screen chemistry with the other characters.

Read full story

The Bold and The Beautiful: Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking Twist

Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking TwistPhoto bySoapAsk. The Bold and The Beautiful has always been known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it looks like the upcoming episodes are no exception. According to spoilers, a vengeful Sheila may end up shooting Brooke, leaving her in a coma.

Read full story
27 comments

Uncovering the Mysteries of Genoa City: A Look at the Most Mysterious Characters in 'The Young and the Restless'

The Young and the Restless has been entertaining audiences for decades with its complex storylines and captivating characters. A few stand out among the show's cast of characters for their mysterious nature.

Read full story

The Mysterious Adam Newman: A Deep Dive into the Complex Character of Young and the Restless

Adam Newman in The Young and the RestlessPhoto bySoapAsk. Adam Newman is a character that has captivated audiences for years on the popular daytime soap opera, "Young and the Restless." Known for his brooding demeanor and troubled past, Adam has become a fan favorite for his complex and dynamic storyline.

Read full story
1 comments

How old is Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital?

General Hospital, the longest-running American soap opera, has seen many characters come and go over the years, but none have made quite the impact as Josslyn Jacks. As the daughter of Carly Corinthos and the late Jasper Jacks, Josslyn has quickly become a fan favorite, captivating viewers with her strong-willed and independent spirit.

Read full story

The Enigmatic Tucker McCall: Uncovering the Depths of The Young and The Restless' Mysterious Business Mogul

The Young and The Restless, one of the longest-running soap operas in American television history, has captivated audiences for decades with its intricate plotlines and diverse characters.

Read full story
4 comments

Shocking Revelation: Bill's Secret Affair with Sheila Exposed, Brooke Left Speechless

Bill's Secret Affair with Sheila Exposed, Brooke Left SpeechlessPhoto byGetty Images. Are you still recovering from yesterday's The Bold and Beautiful episode?. The long-running soap opera always delivers drama; yesterday's episode was no exception.

Read full story
15 comments

Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?

Days of Our Lives has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and has become a staple in the world of daytime television. The show has seen many characters come and go, but some have left a lasting impression on viewers.

Read full story
1 comments

Vail Bloom the Young and the restless: Young and Restless Enigmatic Villainess

Vail Bloom is one of the most mysterious and enigmatic characters to grace the screens of The Young and the Restless. Her arrival on the show in 2013 sent shockwaves through the fan base, as viewers were entranced by her captivating presence and unpredictable behavior. But who is Vail Bloom, and what secrets is she hiding?

Read full story

Who Killed Kristen DiMera? The Ultimate Mystery Unfolds on Days of Our Lives

Fans of the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives are in for a treat as a new mystery unfolds on the show. The question on everyone's mind is, who killed Kristen DiMera?

Read full story
1 comments

Finn and Steffy's Plan to Put Sheila Back Behind Bars

Were you on the edge of your seat for the latest episode of 'The Bold and The Beautiful'? On January 19th, 2023, the series delivered an episode filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Read full story
10 comments

Ridge Forrester: The Heart and Soul of The Bold and The Beautiful - Is He Leaving The Show?

The Bold and The Beautiful is one of the most popular and longest-running soap operas on television, and one of its most beloved characters is Ridge Forrester. Ridge, played by actor Thorsten Kaye, is the eldest son of fashion mogul Eric Forrester and the heir to the Forrester fashion empire. He is known for his charm, charisma, and intense relationships with the women in his life.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy