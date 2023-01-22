How old is Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital?

Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital Photo by SoapAsk

General Hospital, the longest-running American soap opera, has seen many characters come and go over the years, but none have made quite the impact as Josslyn Jacks.

As the daughter of Carly Corinthos and the late Jasper Jacks, Josslyn has quickly become a fan favorite, captivating viewers with her strong-willed and independent spirit.

But what makes Josslyn such a compelling character? And what can we expect from her in the future?

In this article, we'll delve into the world of Josslyn Jacks and explore the reasons why she's quickly becoming one of General Hospital's most beloved characters.

Background and Family:

Josslyn Jacks is the daughter of Carly Corinthos and the late Jasper Jacks. She was born in 2008 and raised by Carly and Jax. Josslyn is a teenage girl who has seen her fair share of drama growing up in Port Charles.

Despite her young age, Josslyn has had to deal with the loss of her father, Jax, and the revelation that her mother, Carly, had a hand in his death.

Despite these challenges, Josslyn has remained strong and determined to make the best of her life and be a good person.

Personality:

Josslyn is a strong-willed, independent, and determined young woman. She is smart and determined, always trying to do the right thing, even when it isn't easy.

She is fiercely loyal to her family and friends and will always stand up for her beliefs. Josslyn is also a very caring and compassionate person, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Her strong sense of right and wrong and her empathetic nature make her a truly likable and relatable character.

Love Life:

Josslyn has been in a few relationships over the years, but her most significant one was with Cameron Webber. They had a strong bond, but due to certain circumstances, their relationship ended. Josslyn is currently single and focusing on her studies and her family.

Rivalry with Nina:

Josslyn and Nina have had a complicated relationship over the years. Nina has always been a rival to Carly and has had a difficult relationship with Josslyn.

However, they have had moments of friendship and understanding as well. The two have a love-hate relationship, but as Josslyn ages, she starts to see that Nina is not the enemy and has much in common.

Future:

Josslyn's future is unknown, but one thing is for sure, she will continue to be a strong and independent young woman. She's determined to impact the world positively, and we can expect to see her in many exciting storylines in the future.

Josslyn's age was 10 in 2015, but as the series progressed, she is expected to become a young adult and become more involved in the adult drama of Port Charles.

Final Thoughts!

Josslyn Jacks is a character that General Hospital fans have grown to love over the years. Her strong-willed, independent, and determined nature, coupled with her empathetic nature, make her a truly likable and relatable character.

Her future is unknown, but one thing is for sure: she will continue to be a strong and independent young woman who will positively impact the world. Fans can't wait to see what's next for Josslyn Jacks and how she will continue to evolve as a character.