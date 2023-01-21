Shocking Revelation: Bill's Secret Affair with Sheila Exposed, Brooke Left Speechless

Bill's Secret Affair with Sheila Exposed, Brooke Left Speechless Photo by Getty Images

B&B Recap January 20

Brooke is shocked to learn about Bill's relationship with Sheila. Liam reveals that Bill believed she was the woman of his dreams. Brooke expresses her desire to separate Bill from Sheila, but Liam states that Bill believes she is his soul mate and he needs to be with her.

Hope added that others had tried to intervene but were unsuccessful in changing his mind. Liam then suggested that Brooke might be the one person who could make Bill see the error of his ways.

Later, Brooke enquired if Wyatt had any knowledge of Taylor's actions. Liam and Hope revealed that neither Wyatt nor Katie were aware of it. Brooke stated that she does not support keeping secrets, but she could understand why Taylor would want to keep them private.

Liam asked if Bill could bribe a judge to ensure that Sheila would not face any consequences for her actions. Hope commented on the friendship that Brooke and Taylor have formed.

Hope asked if they could prove that McMullen was bribed or get a different judge assigned to the case. Liam believed that Bill would be able to bribe any judge.

Brooke remembered that it had not been long ago that Bill had professed his love for her. Liam replied that Bill had changed and had become an empty and subdued person.

He stated that Bill was letting Sheila speak for him, and she was claiming that they were in love. Brooke decided that she had to talk to Bill and make him realize his actions were wrong. Hope urged Brooke to be careful as Bill might not be alone.

Hope expressed concern for Brooke's safety while Liam was alone with her at Bill's house. She noted that it was scary how good Sheila was at manipulating people. Liam believed that Bill would not harm Brooke, but Hope argued that the Bill he once knew was not the same person he is now.

Hope stated that she disapproves of what Taylor did to Bill, but she thinks that Bill should have pressed charges at the time instead of waiting to use it as leverage to keep a dangerous person out of jail.

Liam added that Bill knew that Taylor was not in her right mind and was unaware of what she was doing. Hope said that Taylor was struggling with the news of what she thought had happened to Steffy.

Liam and Brooke have a conversation about Bill. They talk about how Liam had initially thought he was the one who had shot Taylor. Also, discuss how Bill had made many enemies and how his relationship with Sheila might have led to the shooting.

Sheila asked Brooke if she had committed a crime. Brooke denied wanting to tell Bill that he was horrible and said she could never do that. Brooke said that whatever she had to say to Sheila needed to be told with bars between them.

Brooke replied that Sheila knew what criminal acts she had committed. Brooke's goal was to ensure that Bill found his senses and that Sheila would be sent to prison for the rest of her life.

Sheila did not appreciate Brooke "coming in my home," and Brooke insisted that it was Bill's home. Brooke said she was there to help a friend who had gone off track and needed help to get back on.

Brooke asked Bill if he remembered professing love to her on Ridge's wedding day and saying he'd do anything for her.

Brooke stated that Sheila was the opposite of what Bill needed and that she knew what Bill required because she had been there before. Brooke advised Bill to pick up the phone and put Sheila behind bars that day. Bill said Brooke was right in everything she was saying.

